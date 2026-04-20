ACT hits DepEd loan relief plan

Education Secretary Sonny Angara earlier said that the agency will roll out a loan restructuring program for public school teachers, as concerns continue to mount over rising indebtedness in the sector.

The group also challenged Education Secretary Sonny Angara to push for salary reforms, noting that he had previously filed bills seeking to raise teachers’ entry-level pay from Salary Grade 11 to Salary Grade 19, or over P50,000 under the current pay scale.

Citing the explanatory note of Angara’s past proposal, ACT said teachers remain among the country’s lowest-paid workers despite increasing workloads and responsibilities.

“Bilang kalihim ng DepEd, ngayon ang mas mainam na panahon para hindi lamang ipahayag ni Sec. Angara ang suporta sa panawagang dagdag-sweldo ng mga guro, kundi itulak ang administrasyon na gawin itong prayoridad,” Bernardo said.

ACT reiterated its call for structural reforms, including a P50,000 entry-level salary for teachers across all levels and an increase in the Personnel Economic Relief Allowance (PERA) from the current P2,000 to at least P5,000.

DepEd has yet to issue a response to the group’s latest remarks.