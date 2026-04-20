ACT hits DepEd loan relief plan

The Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT) on Monday criticized the Department of Education (DepEd) over its proposed loan restructuring and expanded borrowing options for public school teachers, saying the measure fails to address the root causes of educators’ financial distress.
In a statement, ACT described the agency’s offer as “a hollow and insulting response to a crisis created by decades of government neglect,” arguing that easier access to credit only deepens teachers’ dependence on loans.
The group said DepEd’s support mechanisms—framed as helping teachers better manage finances—shift the blame onto educators already burdened by debt, while ignoring what it called systemic issues such as low salaries, limited benefits, and minimal wage increases.
“What DepEd offers are not real solutions but heavier burdens that push teachers further into a cycle of debt,” ACT Chairperson Ruby Bernardo said.
Education Secretary Sonny Angara earlier said that the agency will roll out a loan restructuring program for public school teachers, as concerns continue to mount over rising indebtedness in the sector.
The group also challenged Education Secretary Sonny Angara to push for salary reforms, noting that he had previously filed bills seeking to raise teachers’ entry-level pay from Salary Grade 11 to Salary Grade 19, or over P50,000 under the current pay scale.
Citing the explanatory note of Angara’s past proposal, ACT said teachers remain among the country’s lowest-paid workers despite increasing workloads and responsibilities.
“Bilang kalihim ng DepEd, ngayon ang mas mainam na panahon para hindi lamang ipahayag ni Sec. Angara ang suporta sa panawagang dagdag-sweldo ng mga guro, kundi itulak ang administrasyon na gawin itong prayoridad,” Bernardo said.
ACT reiterated its call for structural reforms, including a P50,000 entry-level salary for teachers across all levels and an increase in the Personnel Economic Relief Allowance (PERA) from the current P2,000 to at least P5,000.
DepEd has yet to issue a response to the group’s latest remarks.