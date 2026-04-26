DJ Mogo reveals singer behind the country's most viral Pinoy song

Wanting to end the mystery behind his viral song, "Hawak Mo Ang Beat," DJ Mogo (Sylvain Hernandez, a French national) has revealed the singer behind the song, which became popular mula Aparri hanggang Jolo.
In an online show, DJ Mogo introduced Shane Reyes as the singer behind today's most popular song.
Reyes is so common-looking that no one will give him a second look. He's so ordinary looking, he does not stand out among the sea of people. To some, he's a nobody.
In the online show, Reyes performed "Hawak Ko Ang Beat."
Before "Hawak Mo Ang Beat," Reyes was a struggling singer, doing cover versions for the likes of Air Supply, April Boy Regino, Bon Jovi, Bee Gees, Ted Ito, and — don't raise your eyebrows — Lady Gaga..
Interestingly, DJ Mogo did not provide a video of Reyes' recording of "Hawak Mo Ang Beat," sparking speculations online that this is because it was AI (artificial intelligence) generated.
But in a past interview, DJ Mogo denied online chatter that he used AI in composing the popular song.
Many were also asking why the likes of Jessica Soho and Korina Sanchez did not feature DJ Mogo for his famous song. Or why Reyes wasn't even asked to perform live for ASAP, It's Showtime or even Eat Bulaga! if he's really the singer behind the song which captivated the entire archipelago because of its simple lyrics and upbeat tempo.
Jayden Fernandez admits video scandal
Admitting he was the guy in the controversial sex scandal now making the rounds online, TikTok personality Jayden Fernandez stressed that he does not have the consent in making the video scandal viral.
In his TikTok Live, 25 April, Fernandez, a model and online seller of underwear confessed: “Hindi ko po binigyan ng consent iyong pagkalat po ng private stuff na 'yon (I did not give my consent to the spread of that private stuff)."
He unabashedly admitted that he did it when he was still single.
“I admit po, before nung single po ako… I tried things out of curiosity," he said and he was sorry he did it as it was only now that he learned the consequences of his past mistake.
Almost pleadingly, he asked netizens to spare his girlfriend and his family from the issue.
"Husgahan niyo na ako, sabihin niyo lahat ng gusto niyong sabihin. Pero huwag nyong idamay 'yung girlfriend ko, and 'yung family ko. Hayaan niyong ako na lang (Judge me, say what you want to say. But please don't drag my girlfriend and my family. Let it be me only),” he said
Among those who were also involved is recent sex videos were Ron Angeles, Gil Cuerva, Nikko Natividad and Arron Villaflor.
'Kapamilya Deal or No Deal' returns
ABS-CBN’s well-loved game show Kapamilya Deal or No Deal made its much-anticipated comeback for its sixth season with "pambansang host" Luis Manzano last 25 and 26 April on ABS-CBN sa ALLTV2, A2Z, Kapamilya Channel, iWant, and Kapamilya Online Live on ABS-CBN Entertainment YouTube, bringing viewers brand-new episodes and new set of Lucky Stars.
This pilot weekend also doubles as a special two-part birthday celebration for Luis, with his wife Jessy Mendiola and mom, Star for All Seasons Vilma Santos-Recto kicking off the fun in Saturday’s episode, followed by Jodi Sta. Maria as she tries her luck in Sunday’s episode.
The succeeding episode will feature official first batch of Lucky Stars as contestants — AC Bonifacio, The Aguinaldos, Arizona Brandy, Asia Yoona, Aubrey Miles, Christine Samson, Cris Villanueva, Diego Gutierrez, Eric Fructoso, Inah Evans, Jameson Blake, Jeremy G., Jopay Paguia, Kolette Madelo, Long Mejia, Negi, Rave Victoria, Red Ollero and Ynez Veneracion.
Adding an extra layer of suspense, the evening’s celebrity player will be chosen from the 20 Lucky Stars through a roulette draw. Once selected, the chosen celebrity player must decide whether to keep their assigned briefcase or trade it with one of the remaining 19 — all while facing the ultimate question: Deal or no deal?
The excitement continues as the original banker returns once again to test the Lucky Stars with tempting offers and tricky decisions.