DJ Mogo reveals singer behind the country's most viral Pinoy song

Reyes is so common-looking that no one will give him a second look. He's so ordinary looking, he does not stand out among the sea of people. To some, he's a nobody.

In the online show, Reyes performed "Hawak Ko Ang Beat."

Before "Hawak Mo Ang Beat," Reyes was a struggling singer, doing cover versions for the likes of Air Supply, April Boy Regino, Bon Jovi, Bee Gees, Ted Ito, and — don't raise your eyebrows — Lady Gaga..

Interestingly, DJ Mogo did not provide a video of Reyes' recording of "Hawak Mo Ang Beat," sparking speculations online that this is because it was AI (artificial intelligence) generated.

But in a past interview, DJ Mogo denied online chatter that he used AI in composing the popular song.

Many were also asking why the likes of Jessica Soho and Korina Sanchez did not feature DJ Mogo for his famous song. Or why Reyes wasn't even asked to perform live for ASAP, It's Showtime or even Eat Bulaga! if he's really the singer behind the song which captivated the entire archipelago because of its simple lyrics and upbeat tempo.