Manager calls out Andrea Brillantes’ BF

And to probably achieve a perceived distance between the couple, a gimmick ensued when Brillantes’ Instagram account appeared to have been hacked as all photos and videos were removed, including of course, those with Capistrano.

But it turned out that everything’s a prank, that Brillantes’ IG account was not hacked at all. Later, it was revealed that everything’s a stunt to promote Brillantes’ sophomoric single.

Any which way we look at it, it was a characteristically cheap stunt to promote a song.

It is a pity that Capistrano have to go through this phase in their relationship where Brillantes’ manager has to ask the.actress’ boyfriend to refrain from posting and sharing photos and reels.

To us, it’s clear overstepping, a clear manifestation of meddling in her ward’s private life. Who is she to make a request to Capistrano who is not even her ward?

On X (formerly Twitter), fans of Brillantes accuse Capistrano of cashing in on his girlfriend’s popularity. Bashers were saying he was riding on the coattails of Brillantes’ fame by always documenting online their dates and activities as a couple, not realizing that Capistrano is himself an achiever. He’s not somebody like pinulot lang sa lupa (picked out of nowhere)!!!

Kobe Paras sex scandal a hoax

Basketball star Kobe Paras was unwittingly dragged into a leaked sex video scandal.

But everyrhing is a hoax. Screenshots of the video surfaced on X and there is no way the guy is Paras as he was not shown in his full body including his face.