Manager calls out Andrea Brillantes’ BF

Thinking of him as a distraction to her talent’s career, manager Shirley Kuan reportedly called out actress Andrea Brillantes’ boyfriend, Pankie Capistrano, and asked him not to post photos and videos of him with the actress.
Gentleman that he is, Capistrano dutifully acquiesced to Kuan’s request and has since stopped posting any video or photos with Brillantes. His last photo on Instagram with Brillantes was posted last January where they were in waterfalls with friends.
And to probably achieve a perceived distance between the couple, a gimmick ensued when Brillantes’ Instagram account appeared to have been hacked as all photos and videos were removed, including of course, those with Capistrano.
But it turned out that everything’s a prank, that Brillantes’ IG account was not hacked at all. Later, it was revealed that everything’s a stunt to promote Brillantes’ sophomoric single.
Any which way we look at it, it was a characteristically cheap stunt to promote a song.
It is a pity that Capistrano have to go through this phase in their relationship where Brillantes’ manager has to ask the.actress’ boyfriend to refrain from posting and sharing photos and reels.
To us, it’s clear overstepping, a clear manifestation of meddling in her ward’s private life. Who is she to make a request to Capistrano who is not even her ward?
On X (formerly Twitter), fans of Brillantes accuse Capistrano of cashing in on his girlfriend’s popularity. Bashers were saying he was riding on the coattails of Brillantes’ fame by always documenting online their dates and activities as a couple, not realizing that Capistrano is himself an achiever. He’s not somebody like pinulot lang sa lupa (picked out of nowhere)!!!
Kobe Paras sex scandal a hoax
Basketball star Kobe Paras was unwittingly dragged into a leaked sex video scandal.
But everyrhing is a hoax. Screenshots of the video surfaced on X and there is no way the guy is Paras as he was not shown in his full body including his face.
And while the guy had tattoos in his body, those were different from the ex-boyfriend of Kyline Alcantara as noticed by Benjie and Andre Paras, Kobe’s father and brother, respectively.
The list of actors said to be also in the leaked sex video scandal is growing. The latest personality in the list is a P-Pop member and his scandal was videotaped when he was not yet a singer.
FPJ’S ‘Batang Quiapo’ ends this week
“Primetime King” Coco Martin was overwhelmed with emotions as he thanked Filipinos for their never-ending support as “FPJ’s Batang Quiapo” offers the best-of-the-best action scenes for its most-anticipated grand finale this Friday, 13 March.
“Gabi-gabi po sinamahan niyo kami sa inyong mga tahanan. Punong-puno ng pagmamahal at suporta po ang binigay niyo sa amin. Kahit saan man po kaming istasyon mapadpad, nandiyan pa rin po kayo at hindi niyo kami binitawan (Every night you accompanied us in your homes. You’ve given us full of love and support. Anywhere we go, you’re always there and you didn’t let us go),” Martin said during the show’s grand thanksgiving celebration on ASAP last Sunday (8 March).
The country’s most-watched primetime series promises the most explosive ending as it enters its last five nights filled with non-stop action and confrontations – billed as the grandest and final battle at the Manila war zone.
The series will mark a major turning point when Tanggol (Coco) is officially declared as the Mayor of Manila. Under his leadership, Tanggol will end years of corruption and will restore peace and order in the city.