A PASSION FOR CHOCOLATE

Driven by a passion for Filipino flavors, this chocolatier is constantly challenging himself with ways to infuse them into his chocolates, more so if it crosses sweet with savory. “I love pushing the boundaries with chocolate when working with these flavor profiles,” he explains. “It doesn’t always automatically register as sweet and savory, but sweetness does help cut down on bitterness, acidity and astringency while also helping enhance certain flavors.” Among the most interesting ones that he has come up with include the likes of Pinoy favorites Sisig and Kare-Kare — “it was a balancing act of texture, umami notes, spice, and also the sweetness of the chocolate. Thankfully, people like it. The Sisig version has become a crowd favorite.” For his truffle boxes (which come in sets of six, 12, and 24), you can choose between Gumamela, Minted Calamansi, Gingered Cerveza Negra, Barako Coffee and Gin Pomelo, to name a few. Each one the result of weeks of research, testing, and eating a lot of chocolate. “My process begins with an idea of a flavor in my head. Then we break it down into its different components and textures, and layer them in different proportions until we get it right,” he points out.

Working with local cacao farmers

There is one more aspect to being a chocolatier that ranks high on Valdes’ list, and that is the opportunity to pass on his knowledge not only to the next generation of chefs and chocolatiers. Working with organizations like TESDA, DoST, The National Food Showdown and the like, he had traveled all over the country conducting workshops and training sessions on working with chocolate. Trips to Kalinga and parts of Mindanao has allowed him the opportunity to touch base with local cacao farmers and communities to discuss sustainable farming practices to help the agricultural supply chain thrive. “I didn’t realize then what a big impact this would have on me. Spending time with the community, I realized how important it is to be part of it, and to be present so we can help preserve it and all the components that make up this industry,” says Valdes.