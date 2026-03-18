Marcos appoints new BI deputy commissioner

Prior to his appointment, he served as Senior Immigration Officer and Technical Assistant at the Office of the Commissioner, overseeing border operations starting in 2025.

Throughout his career, Pascual held key posts, including Alien Control Officer in the BI offices of Baguio and Sta. Rosa was Chief of the Port Operations Division from 2015 to 2016 and Chief of the Seaport Operations Section from 2011 to 2015. His extensive experience is complemented by local and international training in immigration management.

Pascual earned a Bachelor of Science in Statistics from the University of the East, pursued units in a Master's in Public Administration at the same university, and completed a Master's in Business Administration at Wesleyan University Philippines.

Outside of work, he is an avid golfer, having won the Jack Nicklaus International Tournament in Ohio, USA, in 2013.

During the Bureau’s flag ceremony on March 16, Pascual encouraged personnel to remain diligent in their work.

“If we show up each day and do our job faithfully, it truly matters,” he said.

“Hard work may not bring rewards exactly as we expect, but in one way or another, it is always recognized. I humbly stand as proof that showing up every day and performing our duties diligently truly matters,” he went on/

BI Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado welcomed Pascual’s appointment, highlighting that his experience and insights will support the Bureau’s vision for “Bagong Immigration.”

Pascual will serve alongside Deputy Commissioners Joel Alejandro Nacnac and Aldwin Alegre, continuing the agency’s focus on professional growth and public service recognition.