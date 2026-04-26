Ateneo journals find a new home in Manila City Library

The first donation consists of nearly one hundred journal copies spanning disciplines from the humanities and cultural studies to the social sciences and sustainability. Titles include Perspectives in the Arts and Humanities Asia, Budhi: A Journal of Ideas and Culture, Social Transformations: Journal of Management for Global Sustainability, and Philippine Studies: Historical and Ethnographic Viewpoints.

Taken together, these publications reflect research grounded in both local and global contexts, offering material of value to academic and general readers alike.

By situating these journals within the Manila City Library, the university opens access to work that often circulates only within academic circles. As a public space for learning, the library continues to play a vital role in connecting communities to knowledge and encouraging informed dialogue.

The initiative underscores a shared commitment between Ateneo de Manila University and the Manila City Library to inclusive education — demonstrating how partnerships can widen access and bring scholarship closer to the public it ultimately serves.