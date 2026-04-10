Ateneo journals now accessible at QC Public Library

The journals cover topics on Philippine society, culture, history and interdisciplinary studies, making them accessible to students, researchers, local residents and independent learners.

University representatives said the effort is part of Ateneo’s push to make academic research more accessible and relevant to a wider audience.

The Quezon City Public Library, known for promoting inclusive and accessible education, provides a public space where these materials can be freely accessed.

Officials from both institutions said the partnership reflects a shared goal of promoting reading, research and informed discussion in the community.

The initiative forms part of Ateneo’s broader commitment to contribute to public discourse and community development by expanding the reach of its research outputs.