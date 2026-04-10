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Ateneo journals now accessible at QC Public Library

Ateneo journals now accessible at QC Public Library
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Ateneo de Manila University has expanded public access to its academic publications by donating research journals to the Quezon City Public Library.

The initiative marks the university’s second journal donation effort, aimed at bringing scholarly work beyond campus spaces and into the community.

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Nearly 100 copies were turned over, drawn from Ateneo’s publications, including Perspectives in the Arts and HumanitiesBudhi: A Journal of Ideas and CultureSocial Transformations: Journal of the Global SouthJournal of Management for Global Sustainability, and Philippine Studies: Historical and Ethnographic Viewpoints.

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The journals cover topics on Philippine society, culture, history and interdisciplinary studies, making them accessible to students, researchers, local residents and independent learners.

University representatives said the effort is part of Ateneo’s push to make academic research more accessible and relevant to a wider audience.

The Quezon City Public Library, known for promoting inclusive and accessible education, provides a public space where these materials can be freely accessed.

Officials from both institutions said the partnership reflects a shared goal of promoting reading, research and informed discussion in the community.

The initiative forms part of Ateneo’s broader commitment to contribute to public discourse and community development by expanding the reach of its research outputs.

Ateneo de Manila University

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