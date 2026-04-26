Alert Level 1 maintained at Taal Volcano following recent phreatic eruptions – PHIVOLCS

“[For the] past 24 hours, there were two minor phreatic eruptions, and there were also recorded volcanic earthquakes,” he said in a Viber message this morning.

Reniva added that monitoring at Taal Volcano in Batangas remains “continuous”, with the alert status kept at Level 1.

PHIVOLCS reported that the two phreatic eruptions lasted between 1 to 6 minutes.

Other monitored parameters included 25 volcanic earthquakes, among them 23 volcanic tremors lasting 1 to 29 minutes.

Increased volcanic gas emission was also observed, along with brief swelling of Taal Volcano Island.

According to PHIVOLCS, sudden steam-driven or phreatic explosions, volcanic earthquakes, thin ashfall, and the accumulation or release of toxic gases may still occur within and around the volcanic island.