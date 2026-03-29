Mayon shows small bursts as alert stays at Level 3

The events produced ash plumes rising up to 500 meters above the crater before drifting southwest of the volcano, along with incandescent lava flows down its slopes.

In its 24-hour monitoring, Phivolcs recorded 188 volcanic earthquakes, including six volcanic tremors, as well as 266 rockfall events.

Sulfur dioxide emissions reached 2,517 tons on Saturday, 28 March.

Authorities continue to prohibit entry within the volcano’s six-kilometer permanent danger zone due to possible hazards such as explosions, rockfalls and pyroclastic flows.

Aircraft have also been advised to avoid flying close to the volcano.

Aside from Mayon, Kanlaon, Taal and Bulusan volcanoes remain under monitoring. Bulusan, which was recently raised to Alert Level 1, recorded 16 volcanic earthquakes in the past 24 hours.