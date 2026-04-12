Big cuts: Hyundai slashes prices on hybrids and EVs

The Kona Hybrid package also includes free first-year insurance. These offers are available through Bank of the Philippine Islands, Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation, and EastWest.

The Elantra Hybrid uses a 1.6-liter gasoline hybrid engine that produces 139 horsepower and 147 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed dual clutch transmission.

The model is priced from P1,480,000 and is also part of the Philippine National Police patrol fleet.

The Kona Hybrid uses a 1.6-liter hybrid engine paired with a six-speed dual clutch transmission, delivering 139 horsepower and 144 Nm of torque. It also comes with Smart Regenerative Braking and e-Motion Drive features, which support smoother driving performance.