Big cuts: Hyundai slashes prices on hybrids and EVs

Hyundai Motor Philippines is offering a range of discounts and financing deals this April, covering hybrid, electric, and internal combustion models across its local lineup. The offers include cash discounts, low cash-out plans, and bank financing options available through partner institutions.
Under Hyundai Finance, the Elantra Hybrid is offered with up to P200,000 in savings, while the Kona Hybrid carries discounts of up to P150,000.
The Kona Hybrid package also includes free first-year insurance. These offers are available through Bank of the Philippine Islands, Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation, and EastWest.
The Elantra Hybrid uses a 1.6-liter gasoline hybrid engine that produces 139 horsepower and 147 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed dual clutch transmission.
The model is priced from P1,480,000 and is also part of the Philippine National Police patrol fleet.
The Kona Hybrid uses a 1.6-liter hybrid engine paired with a six-speed dual clutch transmission, delivering 139 horsepower and 144 Nm of torque. It also comes with Smart Regenerative Braking and e-Motion Drive features, which support smoother driving performance.
Hyundai also includes its electric vehicle in the campaign, with the Ioniq 5 GLS Long Range offered with a P300,000 discount for the month.
Buyers who prefer lower upfront costs can consider the Stargazer MPV, which is available with an all-in cash-out of P8,000 through select banks. The amount already covers bank fees and first-year insurance, giving buyers a lower entry point when purchasing a vehicle.
Cash buyers can access discounts across several models. The Venue subcompact crossover is offered with savings of up to P56,000.
Selected Stargazer variants are available with discounts of up to P240,000. The Santa Fe Calligraphy carries the highest discount in the lineup, with up to P600,000 in savings for straight cash purchases.
Hyundai said all offers are available at authorized dealerships nationwide until 30 April 2026, subject to bank approval and final terms and conditions.
“We at Hyundai understand our customers’ need for efficient and accessible mobility. This is why we are offering this April promo, so whether customers are looking for a smart hybrid or a practical family vehicle, Hyundai continues to make ownership more attainable, even amid challenging economic conditions,” Cecil Capacete, managing director of Hyundai Motor Philippines, said.