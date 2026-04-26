ACROSS SHELVES AND BORDERS: Lathalaya opens at SM Book Nook

Several partner institutions are also hosting focused activities during the exhibit. On 10 April, the Instituto Cervantes introduced its e-library resources, providing access to Spanish-language materials and digital collections. On 24 April, the Alliance Française de Manille held Heure du Conte, featuring a bilingual storytelling session in French and English, a scavenger hunt, and a short introductory French class. On 30 April, Korean Cultural Center is set to conduct a workshop on Korean calligraphy and bookmark making.

Lathalaya builds on the concept of the Book Nook, a community-driven library initiative under SM Cares that allows visitors to read, donate, and share books while promoting a culture of reading. The project was conceptualized by architect Shereen Sy, inspired by informal book-sharing systems she encountered while studying in Australia, in collaboration with SM Supermalls president Steven Tan. The first Book Nook opened at SM Aura in Taguig City in 2020, followed by a second branch at SM Podium in Pasig City. The initiative has since expanded to multiple locations.

Organizers expect the month-long program to draw a broad audience, from students and casual readers to writers and cultural practitioners. Activities scheduled throughout the run intend to encourage public participation. By combining an open-access library model with international collaboration, Lathalaya highlights the continued relevance of literature as a medium for dialogue and cultural understanding.