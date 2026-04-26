ACROSS SHELVES AND BORDERS: Lathalaya opens at SM Book Nook

The community-focused reading space, SM Book Nook, at SM North EDSA mall has introduced a new feature for the month-long observance of National Literature Month: Lathalaya: An International Open Library. The initiative brings together local and international literature, which also celebrates the Philippines’ chairmanship of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and its hosting of the 48th ASEAN Summit and related meetings.
Conceived by the National Commission for Culture and the Arts in partnership with SM Book Nook, Lathalaya runs from 7 April to 8 May, designed as a shared literary hub where readers can access books from different countries and participate in a range of literary activities.
Located on the third floor of the mall’s Annex building, the initiative expands the existing Book Nook by introducing curated international collections and thematic sections, including an ASEAN Corner. Participating partners include embassies from Indonesia, Malaysia, China, India, Pakistan, Ukraine, Hungary, and Spain, along with their cultural institutions such as the Instituto Cervantes de Manila, the Korean Cultural Center in the Philippines, the Iran Cultural Center, Alliance Française de Manille and the Japan Foundation.
The exhibit positions literature as a platform for cultural exchange. Organizers said the selection of books aims to expose Filipino readers to diverse perspectives while situating local writing within a broader regional and global context.
The opening program featured a keynote address by National Artist for Literature Virgilio S. Almario. This was followed by poetry performances from members of Linangan sa Imahen, Retorika, at Anyo (LIRA), highlighting contemporary Filipino voices. Participating poets included Marites Rogado, Sejo Esguerra, Mia Jalandoni Sumulong, and Karl Orit.
Several partner institutions are also hosting focused activities during the exhibit. On 10 April, the Instituto Cervantes introduced its e-library resources, providing access to Spanish-language materials and digital collections. On 24 April, the Alliance Française de Manille held Heure du Conte, featuring a bilingual storytelling session in French and English, a scavenger hunt, and a short introductory French class. On 30 April, Korean Cultural Center is set to conduct a workshop on Korean calligraphy and bookmark making.
Lathalaya builds on the concept of the Book Nook, a community-driven library initiative under SM Cares that allows visitors to read, donate, and share books while promoting a culture of reading. The project was conceptualized by architect Shereen Sy, inspired by informal book-sharing systems she encountered while studying in Australia, in collaboration with SM Supermalls president Steven Tan. The first Book Nook opened at SM Aura in Taguig City in 2020, followed by a second branch at SM Podium in Pasig City. The initiative has since expanded to multiple locations.
Organizers expect the month-long program to draw a broad audience, from students and casual readers to writers and cultural practitioners. Activities scheduled throughout the run intend to encourage public participation. By combining an open-access library model with international collaboration, Lathalaya highlights the continued relevance of literature as a medium for dialogue and cultural understanding.