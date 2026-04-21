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Good governance drives sustainable growth in PhilippineS

THE Aboitiz Group in 2023 received recognition from the ASEAN Corporate Governance Scorecard’s Golden Arrow Awards for adhering to corporate governance standards and practices of the country. Photo shows (from left) Suiee Suarez of AboitizPower’s Corporate Affairs Office received the 4-arrow plaque of recognition for Aboitiz Power Corporation, Atty. Sammy Santos and Atty. Mailene de la Torre of Aboitiz Equity Ventures’ Office of the Legal and Compliance Officer received the 3-arrow plaque of recognition for Aboitiz Equity Ventures, Inc. and James Ileto of UnionBank’s Reputation Management Office got the 2-arrow plaque of recognition for the Union Bank of the Philippines.
THE Aboitiz Group in 2023 received recognition from the ASEAN Corporate Governance Scorecard’s Golden Arrow Awards for adhering to corporate governance standards and practices of the country. Photo shows (from left) Suiee Suarez of AboitizPower’s Corporate Affairs Office received the 4-arrow plaque of recognition for Aboitiz Power Corporation, Atty. Sammy Santos and Atty. Mailene de la Torre of Aboitiz Equity Ventures’ Office of the Legal and Compliance Officer received the 3-arrow plaque of recognition for Aboitiz Equity Ventures, Inc. and James Ileto of UnionBank’s Reputation Management Office got the 2-arrow plaque of recognition for the Union Bank of the Philippines.PHOTOGRAPH courtesy of AEV
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In an increasingly complex business environment, good corporate governance has become a cornerstone of sustainable growth, accountability and long-term value creation among Philippine companies.

Governance practices — from transparency and risk management to stakeholder engagement — are no longer viewed as compliance requirements alone but as strategic tools that strengthen institutions and support nation-building.

THE Aboitiz Group in 2023 received recognition from the ASEAN Corporate Governance Scorecard’s Golden Arrow Awards for adhering to corporate governance standards and practices of the country. Photo shows (from left) Suiee Suarez of AboitizPower’s Corporate Affairs Office received the 4-arrow plaque of recognition for Aboitiz Power Corporation, Atty. Sammy Santos and Atty. Mailene de la Torre of Aboitiz Equity Ventures’ Office of the Legal and Compliance Officer received the 3-arrow plaque of recognition for Aboitiz Equity Ventures, Inc. and James Ileto of UnionBank’s Reputation Management Office got the 2-arrow plaque of recognition for the Union Bank of the Philippines.
The SEC Code of Corporate Governance: From foundation to market imperative

Among local conglomerates, Aboitiz Equity Ventures (AEV) has been cited in industry assessments for embedding governance into its corporate strategy, particularly through data-driven decision-making and sustainability reporting.

Based on corporate disclosures and third-party evaluations, AEV has consistently ranked among the top Philippine conglomerates in environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance, including recognition in the 2025 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment.

‘Golden Arrow’ citations

The company has also received multiple “Golden Arrow” citations from the Institute of Corporate Directors, reflecting adherence to regional governance standards under the ASEAN Corporate Governance Scorecard.

Strong governance frameworks help firms anticipate risks, improve operational efficiency, and build investor confidence — key factors in sustaining growth amid global economic uncertainty.

‘Double-materiality’ framework

AEV’s approach includes adopting a “double-materiality” framework, which examines both the financial impact of sustainability issues and the company’s broader effect on society and the environment.

Aboitiz Equity Ventures ESG performance Philippines
corporate governance Philippines sustainability strategy
ASEAN Corporate Governance Scorecard Golden Arrow

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