Good governance drives sustainable growth in PhilippineS

Among local conglomerates, Aboitiz Equity Ventures (AEV) has been cited in industry assessments for embedding governance into its corporate strategy, particularly through data-driven decision-making and sustainability reporting.

Based on corporate disclosures and third-party evaluations, AEV has consistently ranked among the top Philippine conglomerates in environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance, including recognition in the 2025 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment.

‘Golden Arrow’ citations

The company has also received multiple “Golden Arrow” citations from the Institute of Corporate Directors, reflecting adherence to regional governance standards under the ASEAN Corporate Governance Scorecard.

Strong governance frameworks help firms anticipate risks, improve operational efficiency, and build investor confidence — key factors in sustaining growth amid global economic uncertainty.

‘Double-materiality’ framework

AEV’s approach includes adopting a “double-materiality” framework, which examines both the financial impact of sustainability issues and the company’s broader effect on society and the environment.