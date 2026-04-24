UST-B sweeps Division 2 group stage

University of Santo Tomas (UST)-B crushed guest squad Diverse Auckland Cubs, 25-11, 25-15, to complete a dominating sweep in the Shakey’s Girls Volleyball Invitational League (SGVIL) Rising Stars Cup Division 2 pool play Friday at the La Salle Green Hills Gym.
Khurztein Asumbra starred in the Junior Golden Tigresses’ fifth win in as many outings in Pool F of the country’s biggest grassroots volleyball league.
Asumbra had 10 points built on six kills, three aces and a kill block while Taj Teves and Ava Cinco added eight and six points, respectively, for UST-B as it primed up for the knockout quarterfinals.
The top-seeded Junior Golden Tigresses, who kept the Cubs winless in two starts, will face the No. 2 seed in Pool H in the quarters starting Wednesday.
In the other Pool F result, St. Theresa’s College-QC blanked Poveda College, 26-24, 25-22, for its first win in three games and a tie in the standings with its victim.
Corpus Christi School debuted with back-to-back wins in Pool E, beating San Beda University, 25-15, 25-13, in the morning match before taking down MGC-New Life Christian Academy, 25-21, 25-23, to build a strong case for a quarters stint in the tournament.
Miriam College opened its Pool E campaign with a 25-17, 25-14 victory over winless The Beacon Academy.
Bacolod Tay Tung-B improved to a 3-1 win-loss record in Pool H after outplaying St. John’s Institute-B, 25-11, 25-22, to stay in the hunt for the last quarters seat in the group.
The Thunderbolts will try to claim a ticket to the next round with a win over De La Salle Zobel-B on Sunday and join unbeaten University of Batangas (4-0) in the quarters.
Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu bested St. Paul College-Pasig, 25-17, 25-19, for a 3-2 card in Pool H.
In Pool G, National University-Nazareth School-B remained unscathed in three outings after escaping gritty Immaculate Conception Academy, 25-14, 25-27, while St. Jude Parish School improved to 3-1 with a 25-19, 25-17, victory over Assumption Antipolo.
Division 1 action saw Far Eastern University-Diliman overpower University of the Philippines Integrated School, 25-12, 25-11, for a 2-0 record and a share of the top spot in Pool C with idle St. John’s Institute.
De La Salle-Lipa halted a two-game slide for its first win at the expense of debuting San Felipe Neri Catholic School, 22-25, 25-23, 18-16, in Pool C while University of Perpetual Help System Dalta turned back Holy Rosary College, 25-19, 25-15, for a 1-1 slate in Pool B.