UST-B sweeps Division 2 group stage

Asumbra had 10 points built on six kills, three aces and a kill block while Taj Teves and Ava Cinco added eight and six points, respectively, for UST-B as it primed up for the knockout quarterfinals.

The top-seeded Junior Golden Tigresses, who kept the Cubs winless in two starts, will face the No. 2 seed in Pool H in the quarters starting Wednesday.

In the other Pool F result, St. Theresa’s College-QC blanked Poveda College, 26-24, 25-22, for its first win in three games and a tie in the standings with its victim.

Corpus Christi School debuted with back-to-back wins in Pool E, beating San Beda University, 25-15, 25-13, in the morning match before taking down MGC-New Life Christian Academy, 25-21, 25-23, to build a strong case for a quarters stint in the tournament.

Miriam College opened its Pool E campaign with a 25-17, 25-14 victory over winless The Beacon Academy.