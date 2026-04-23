Adamson, King’s Montessori fan SGVIL quarters chances

The Season 2 champion needed only 50 minutes to bring down the Junior Lady Spikers, who slipped to a 1-2 win-loss record.

On the other hand, King’s Montessori downed Bethel Academy, 25-20, 25-16, for a 2-1 record in Pool A.

Kriska Gindap and Sharina Lleses fired 12 points each for King’s Montessori.

Far Eastern University-Diliman opened its campaign in Pool C with a sweep of winless De La Salle-Lipa, 25-16, 25-15.

Meanwhile, University of Batangas High School and UST-B booked their tickets to the Division 2 quarterfinals after collecting four straight victories in their respective pools.

The Batangas-based squad defeated St. John’s Institute, 25-22, 26-24, in Pool H behind Andrea Gabrinao and Scarlett Escalante, who scored 10 points each.