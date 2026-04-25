Timeless cool: The vanguard narrative is Casio vintage

The atmosphere at Baked Studios was thick with the kind of effortless cool that only true heritage can command.
As Casio unveiled its “Back In Time, Ahead In Style” campaign, the evening served as a sophisticated masterclass in how a brand can honor its origins while remaining firmly at the vanguard of modern fashion. It wasn’t just a product launch; it was a rhythmic celebration of the 1970s and 80s — eras when these digital icons first defied the ordinary — reimagined for a generation that prizes both nostalgia and forward-thinking design.
Under the atmospheric glow of Makati’s creative hub, the energy was palpable. The night pulsed with the electrifying sounds of OverOctober and the sharp, curated beats of Kat DJ, creating a sonic bridge between the retro and the contemporary.
A standout visual narrative arrived through a compelling performance by SHE/HE, whose movements traced the evolution of style from the neon-soaked past to the minimalist present. It was a vivid reminder that while trends are famously fleeting, the structural integrity and aesthetic clarity of a Casio Vintage timepiece remain fundamentally unshakable.
The guest list read like a who’s who of the city’s burgeoning cultural landscape — a polished assembly of tastemakers, creative entrepreneurs, and digital pioneers. These voices of the “now” were seen pairing their personal sartorial identities with the iconic steel and resin of the collection, proving that authenticity is the ultimate accessory.
In this space, the watch transcended its function as a mere chronometer; it became a symbol of self-expression, proving that for those who navigate the world with style, the best way to look forward is to never forget where you started.