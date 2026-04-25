Timeless cool: The vanguard narrative is Casio vintage

The atmosphere at Baked Studios was thick with the kind of effortless cool that only true heritage can command.

As Casio unveiled its “Back In Time, Ahead In Style” campaign, the evening served as a sophisticated masterclass in how a brand can honor its origins while remaining firmly at the vanguard of modern fashion. It wasn’t just a product launch; it was a rhythmic celebration of the 1970s and 80s — eras when these digital icons first defied the ordinary — reimagined for a generation that prizes both nostalgia and forward-thinking design.