A voice emerging in Indie cinema

Grief as a creative force

The film’s emotional core, he later realized, was deeply personal. Losing his mother at the age of seven left a quiet imprint on his life, one that unconsciously found its way into his writing. Only after completing the script did he fully understand the connection.

“Sometimes you write because it feels right,” he reflects. “But deep down, it’s your subconscious telling you how you actually feel.”

That emotional honesty extends to his filmmaking process — one that is as grounded as it is collaborative. Like many independent productions, Lanaya faced its share of limitations, particularly in budget. Scenes were rewritten on set. Locations were adjusted. Plans were reshaped in real time.

Yet, rather than seeing these as setbacks, Capistrano embraced them as part of the creative process.

“A lot of it is compromise,” he admits. “But you learn to make it work.”

Creating amid constraints

Guided by mentors and supported by a team that believed in his vision, Capistrano navigated the challenges with humility. He credits much of the film’s success to collaboration — actors, producers, and crew members who trusted a young director finding his footing.

That trust paid off. Lanaya earned a place in Sinag Maynila Film Festival, signaling not just recognition, but arrival.

Still, Capistrano remains grounded. For him, filmmaking is not about accolades — it is about continuity.

“I just want to keep making movies,” he says simply.

A new chapter: Love stories ahead

His next project marks a shift in tone: a romance film, more intimate and closer to his own experiences. While Lanaya explored morality through suspense, his upcoming work promises to delve into love with the same sincerity and emotional depth.

Even as he looks ahead, Capistrano carries with him the influences that shaped him — not only personal experiences, but also the films and television shows he grew up watching. He cites actors like Angel Locsin as dream collaborators, recalling how their performances once felt “raw” and “real” to a young viewer who didn’t yet know he would one day direct stories of his own.

Staying true to the story

For aspiring filmmakers, his advice is refreshingly simple: consume what you love and create from it.

“If you want something to exist,” he says, “you should do your best to create it — even in the smallest way.”

It is a philosophy that reflects his own journey — from a student with a camera to a filmmaker with a voice.