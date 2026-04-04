Streaming this April: Top-tier festival shorts, now online

Iranian cinema is represented by Ali Babaei’s Don Quixote, a surrealist sci-fi about a director in a robot-ruled future searching for a missing actor. Armin Etemadi’s Prehistoric further explores the region’s penchant for sophisticated, metaphorical narrative structures through the lens of ancient artifacts.

The Colombian focus includes Esteban Pedraza’s Bogotá Story, a 1990s-set drama about a mother’s career crossroads amidst national violence. Carla Melo Gampert’s La Perra provides an experimental animation exploring feminine sexuality and the bond between a daughter and her mother in Bogotá.

Tampere Film Festival

Available until 24 April, the 56th Tampere Film Festival selection on Festival Scope focuses on technical precision and observational storytelling. Lkhagvadulam Purev-Ochir’s A South-Facing Window is a domestic drama tracking a couple in Ulaanbaatar as they wander through vacant apartments while their relationship nears collapse.

In the documentary sphere, Antonia Colodro and Alaa Hathleen’s Living Despite Them focuses on a Palestinian community through the lens of a local football match. Inka Achté and Einari Paakkanen’s Puolanka Pussy Rally explores the moped racing subculture among teenagers in a remote Finnish village known for its pessimistic identity.