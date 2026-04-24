Korean surges ahead; Chan, Quiban make cut

But the lead is far from comfortable.

Charging hard is Thai star Jazz Janewattananond, the 2019 champion, who stayed firmly in the hunt with a fiery 66 highlighted by seven birdies. He sits just two shots back, ready to pounce.

Ham’s round was a mix of resilience and nerves. He scattered four birdies against a lone bogey, repeatedly escaping trouble with a red-hot putter. Even after missing seven greens, he kept his card together with just 26 putts — a quiet display of survival under mounting pressure.

He credited his good work on the greens.

“The putts. The putts were the best. During critical moments, I hit the putts well and made use of the chances. My irons weren’t as good. My accuracy on the green wasn’t great but I think I overcame the critical moments with the putts,” Ham said.

Behind him, Janewattananond’s momentum built through the day as he peppered the course with aggressive iron play, briefly threatening to erase Ham’s advantage.

The top two finishers secure slots to The Open set 16-19 July at Royal Birkdale Golf Club in Southport.

Ham admitted he hasn’t given it much thought.

“I honestly wasn’t really thinking too much about The Open. I was feeling envious about the Korean players who were going to play at The Open, but since today’s round has ended well, now I really want to go as well,” he said.