Sizzling start: Chan opens with 66, trails by 2 stokes

With half the field still on the course — including late entry Sean Ramos — Aidric Chan sits tied for second alongside American Charles Porter.

Thailand’s Ekphant Wu surged to the clubhouse lead with a 64, highlighted by seven birdies, four of them coming in a blistering stretch over his final five holes. Just behind, a tightly packed group at 67 includes American John Catlin, Australians Will Florimo and Kevin Yuan and India’s Gaganjeet Bhullar.

Two other Filipinos kept themselves in contention. Justin Quiban carded a 69 with four birdies against two bogeys, while Carl Jano Corpus posted a 70 with three birdies and two bogeys. “Anytime you break par here is good,” said Quiban, who credited a tweak in his putting stance for the improvement. He pointed to a couple of leaked mid-iron shots as the source of his bogeys, but otherwise expressed satisfaction with his ball-striking.

Corpus, who teed off on the back nine, missed a makeable birdie putt on No. 9 but stayed upbeat about his chances.

He also let an opportunity slip on the par-5 16th. After sending his second shot just over the green, Corpus misjudged the chip, leaving it short on the front edge. He needed two more putts, settling for a bogey instead of a potential birdie.

Angelo Que carded a 73, his round undone by three costly three-putt bogeys.

“My ball-striking is good. I’ll be fine,” said the 47-year-old. “I may need to go under tomorrow to make the cut, which I see at even or 1-under.”

Sean Ramos, who withdrew from an Asian Developmental Tour event in Hua Hin, Thailand to take his chances as a reserve, was still out on the course at press time. He eventually gained entry after New Zealand’s Denzel Ieremia pulled out due to injury.