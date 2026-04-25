Rizal cops collar 2 wanted persons

Two most wanted persons were arrested in separate operations in Rizal on Friday, as part of an intensified anti-criminality campaign by the Rizal Police Provincial Office.
In the first operation, a female suspect identified only by the alias Lhyn, 32, was arrested Friday night inside the Angono Municipal Police Station custodial facility.
She is facing charges for violating Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, by virtue of a warrant of arrest issued by the Binangonan Regional Trial Court Branch 68 for the service of sentence.
Following her arrest, she remained in the custody of the Angono Municipal Police Station.