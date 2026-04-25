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Rizal cops collar 2 wanted persons

Rizal cops collar 2 wanted persons
PHOTO courtesy of Rizal Police Provincial Office/FB
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Two most wanted persons were arrested in separate operations in Rizal on Friday, as part of an intensified anti-criminality campaign by the Rizal Police Provincial Office.

In the first operation, a female suspect identified only by the alias Lhyn, 32, was arrested Friday night inside the Angono Municipal Police Station custodial facility.

Rizal cops collar 2 wanted persons
2 most wanted fugitives nabbed in separate ops in Rizal

She is facing charges for violating Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, by virtue of a warrant of arrest issued by the Binangonan Regional Trial Court Branch 68 for the service of sentence.

Following her arrest, she remained in the custody of the Angono Municipal Police Station.

Rizal most wanted arrest 2026
RA 9165 drug case suspect arrest
Angono police station custodial arrest

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