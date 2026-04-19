Ramirez banners Phl delegation in Asian Beach Games

The opening ceremonies won’t take place until Wednesday but the anticipation is intense.

Two-time world jiu-jitsu champion Annie Ramirez will serve as the country’s flag-bearer in the sportsfest that will run until 30 April.

“It will be a highly-anticipated event for us as the next host of the Asian Beach Games (in Cebu City in 2028),” said Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino who will fly to Sanya on Tuesday. “As host, we also anticipate a successful hosting, showcasing not only our athletes performance, but as importantly as host.”

Joining Tolentino in accepting the games’ colors are Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival and Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro.

Filipino athletes are entered in 3x3 basketball, open water swimming and water polo, aquathlon, beach athletics, beach handball, beach kabaddi, beach soccer, beach volleyball, beach wrestling, dragon boat, jiu-jitsu, sailing, sport climbing and teqball in Sanya.