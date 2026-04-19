Ramirez banners Phl delegation in Asian Beach Games

The 101-strong Philippine team to the sixth Asian Beach Games leaves for China on Monday with all members eager to plunge into action as the event returns after a decade-long hiatus.
Destination will be Sanya, a resort island city on Hainan Island dubbed as China’s version of Hawaii.
The opening ceremonies won’t take place until Wednesday but the anticipation is intense.
Two-time world jiu-jitsu champion Annie Ramirez will serve as the country’s flag-bearer in the sportsfest that will run until 30 April.
“It will be a highly-anticipated event for us as the next host of the Asian Beach Games (in Cebu City in 2028),” said Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino who will fly to Sanya on Tuesday. “As host, we also anticipate a successful hosting, showcasing not only our athletes performance, but as importantly as host.”
Joining Tolentino in accepting the games’ colors are Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival and Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro.
Filipino athletes are entered in 3x3 basketball, open water swimming and water polo, aquathlon, beach athletics, beach handball, beach kabaddi, beach soccer, beach volleyball, beach wrestling, dragon boat, jiu-jitsu, sailing, sport climbing and teqball in Sanya.
Among the favorites for the medals besides Ramirez are another jujitsu standout, Kaila Napolis, and the women’s beach volleyball squad of Thailand Southeast Asian Games gold winner Sunny Villapando who will team up this time with Sofiah Pagara, Khyle Progella and Grydelle Matibag.
Also in the radar are the basketball 3x3 quartets and triathlon’s Raven Alcoseba and Erika Burgos in the women’s side and the men’s trio of Andrew Remolino, Inaki Lorbes and Matthew Hermosa.
The Philippines have so far won five gold, 10 silver and 35 bronze medals in the games that had its inaugurals in 2008 in Bali, followed by the 2010 games in Oman, 2012 in Haiyang (China) and 2014 in Phuket.