Magnolia in win-now mode

Magnolia is in win-now mode as the eliminations of the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Commissioner’s Cup enter its crucial stretch.
Hotshots head coach LA Tenorio admitted that they have no choice but to secure as many wins as they can as they are currently tied with San Miguel Beer at the seventh spot with a 4-4 record entering the last four games of the preliminaries.
Tenorio said to realize their goal, they have to start by employing airtight defense, similar to what they did when they posted a 106-94 victory over Converge last Sunday at the Ynares Center in Antipolo City.
“I always emphasize playing defense. Going into this game, I challenged the players, my team, to concentrate on making stops and to play solid halfcourt defense,” Tenorio, who drew 22 points and 14 rebounds from Clint Chapman during their big win over the FiberXers, said.
“We know Converge can score with the talent that they have. And I challenged my players — treat the game like a playoff. It’s them or us.
Magnolia will have a few days to rest before facing top seed Rain or Shine on Saturday at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium. From there, it only gets more challenging for they face dangerous Titan Ultra on 29 April and defending champion TNT Tropang 5G on 5 May at the same Manila venue.
Magnolia will collide with Meralco on the last day of the eliminations on 10 May at the Mall of Asia Arena.
Tenorio said they will do their best to get past the Elasto Painters, who are currently spotless in their first seven matches in this import-flavored conference.
“Well, Rain or Shine is probably the best team right now in the PBA not because they have a good import, but I think their locals have proven that they can win without an import also,” Tenorio said.
“We really have to be great in everything that we do in the next game. We cannot afford to turn the ball over 16 times because those 16 turnovers might probably lead to an easy 35 points or 30 points against Rain or Shine.”