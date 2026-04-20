Magnolia in win-now mode

Tenorio said to realize their goal, they have to start by employing airtight defense, similar to what they did when they posted a 106-94 victory over Converge last Sunday at the Ynares Center in Antipolo City.

“I always emphasize playing defense. Going into this game, I challenged the players, my team, to concentrate on making stops and to play solid halfcourt defense,” Tenorio, who drew 22 points and 14 rebounds from Clint Chapman during their big win over the FiberXers, said.

“We know Converge can score with the talent that they have. And I challenged my players — treat the game like a playoff. It’s them or us.

Magnolia will have a few days to rest before facing top seed Rain or Shine on Saturday at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium. From there, it only gets more challenging for they face dangerous Titan Ultra on 29 April and defending champion TNT Tropang 5G on 5 May at the same Manila venue.

Magnolia will collide with Meralco on the last day of the eliminations on 10 May at the Mall of Asia Arena.