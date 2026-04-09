Storm warning: Unstoppable Rain or Shine aims to boost playoff chances

Games today:
(Mall of Asia Arena)
5:15 p.m. — Rain or Shine vs Converge
7:30 p.m. — Magnolia vs Barangay Ginebra
Rain or Shine head coach Yeng Guiao has estimated at least seven wins to enter the quarterfinals of the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Season 50 Commissioner’s Cup.
Still perfect after five games, the Elasto Painters are drawing closer to their initial goal.
Guiao’s squad will try to get win No. 6 in a clash with slumping Converge today at the Mall of Asia Arena.
Tipoff time is at 5:15 p.m. followed by the 7:30 p.m. Manila Clasico clash between old rivals Magnolia and Barangay Ginebra.
Rain or Shine weathered a fourth quarter storm from San Miguel Beer and pulled off a 116-112 victory on Wednesday night at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium to remain as the only team still unscathed in the mid-season tournament.
The Elasto Painters won despite allowing the Beermen to dissolve their 25-point lead to just two points with seven minutes left in the final canto.
“Let’s see how long luck will be on our side,” Guiao said as Rain or Shine marches back into action after a one-day rest.
With other teams struggling to get in the right rhythm in the chase for the quarterfinals seats, the Elasto Painters want to capitalize on their momentum to better their chances of making a seventh straight playoffs appearance.
“It’s important to have six or seven wins. We’re estimating that around six or seven wins to enter the quarters. We have five wins already, so maybe just one more win, we’ll be in the quarters. But to be sure, we need seven wins. That’s our objective,” Guiao said.
“We don’t even mind if we’re No. 1 or 2 in the standings. What’s important is that you make it to the next round.”
Rain or Shine import Jaylen Johnson has been playing good music together with the locals led by Adrian Nocum, Jhonard Clarito, Felix Lemetti, Gian Mamuyac and Caelan Tiongson.
Banking on their vaunted run-and-gun style of play, the Elasto Painters have been dominating the field, highlighted by a record, 151-95, blasting of Blackwater last 31 March.
But while Rain or Shine is making a tear, the FiberXers, who have built a strong roster on paper with offseason rejigging, are not throwing — and landing — the punches expected of them.
In fact, Converge has lost its last four games after crushing the guest team, Macau Black Knights, to open the conference a month ago.
The FiberXers dropped a 93-99 decision to the Kings last 29 March.
Well-rested, Guiao knows the Delta Pineda-coached Converge remains a handful with import Kylor Kelley, Justin Arana, Justine Baltazar, Alec Stockton and Mikee Williams.
Rookie Juan Gomez de Liaño remains day-to-day after sustaining a knee injury.
“Converge is no easy opponent. I think their 1-4 record does not reflect how strong they are,” Guiao stated.
“They’re just waiting for that right timing. Once they jell, it will be difficult to stop them.”
On the other hand, the Hotshots, after a 0-3 start, are looking for a third straight win.
Magnolia defeated Terrafirma, 85-70, last Tuesday for a 2-3 card tied with Titan Ultra.
Ginebra, meanwhile, has been on shaky ground with a 2-2 slate tied with defending champion TNT.
The Kings are coming off a heartbreaking 82-85 loss to San Miguel last Sunday after blowing a 15-point lead.