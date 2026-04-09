Storm warning: Unstoppable Rain or Shine aims to boost playoff chances

Still perfect after five games, the Elasto Painters are drawing closer to their initial goal.

Guiao’s squad will try to get win No. 6 in a clash with slumping Converge today at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Tipoff time is at 5:15 p.m. followed by the 7:30 p.m. Manila Clasico clash between old rivals Magnolia and Barangay Ginebra.

Rain or Shine weathered a fourth quarter storm from San Miguel Beer and pulled off a 116-112 victory on Wednesday night at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium to remain as the only team still unscathed in the mid-season tournament.

The Elasto Painters won despite allowing the Beermen to dissolve their 25-point lead to just two points with seven minutes left in the final canto.

“Let’s see how long luck will be on our side,” Guiao said as Rain or Shine marches back into action after a one-day rest.

With other teams struggling to get in the right rhythm in the chase for the quarterfinals seats, the Elasto Painters want to capitalize on their momentum to better their chances of making a seventh straight playoffs appearance.

“It’s important to have six or seven wins. We’re estimating that around six or seven wins to enter the quarters. We have five wins already, so maybe just one more win, we’ll be in the quarters. But to be sure, we need seven wins. That’s our objective,” Guiao said.

“We don’t even mind if we’re No. 1 or 2 in the standings. What’s important is that you make it to the next round.”

Rain or Shine import Jaylen Johnson has been playing good music together with the locals led by Adrian Nocum, Jhonard Clarito, Felix Lemetti, Gian Mamuyac and Caelan Tiongson.

Banking on their vaunted run-and-gun style of play, the Elasto Painters have been dominating the field, highlighted by a record, 151-95, blasting of Blackwater last 31 March.

But while Rain or Shine is making a tear, the FiberXers, who have built a strong roster on paper with offseason rejigging, are not throwing — and landing — the punches expected of them.

In fact, Converge has lost its last four games after crushing the guest team, Macau Black Knights, to open the conference a month ago.