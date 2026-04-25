Philippines reigns in Malaysia: Anne De Mesa wins Miss Tourism Worldwide 2026

The Philippines adds another title to its growing pageant legacy as Anne De Mesa is crowned Miss Tourism Worldwide 2026 in Malaysia, delivering a standout performance on the international stage.
Displaying poise, intelligence, and a deep sense of cultural pride, De Mesa impressed throughout the competition, ultimately securing the prestigious crown and further elevating the country’s presence in global tourism pageantry.
Her successful campaign was guided by national director Arnold L. Vegafria, whose continued efforts in honing world-class Filipina representatives have once again yielded results.
Beyond a personal triumph, De Mesa’s victoy reinforces the Philippines’ standing as a powerhouse in international pageants—championing beauty with purpose while showcasing the nation’s rich culture and diverse destinations to a global audience.