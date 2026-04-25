P784-M fake cigarette ring busted

Remulla credited local government units, the Philippine National Police, and the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group for the operation, which he said targeted a syndicate supplying counterfeit cigarettes across Negros and other parts of the Visayas.

Initial findings show Bacolod City was being used as a storage and consolidation hub, while manufacturing was allegedly done in nearby Bago City.

A police major suspected of protecting the operation is now in custody and under investigation. Authorities said the facility may have had the capacity to produce massive volumes of fake cigarettes for distribution across the region.

Remulla noted that the crackdown is part of the Marcos administration’s intensified campaign against illicit tobacco trade, which deprives the government of billions in excise taxes meant for healthcare and social services.

From December 2025 to April 2026 alone, nearly P4 billion worth of illegal cigarettes have been seized nationwide in operations in Negros, Bulacan, Pampanga, Metro Manila and Cebu.