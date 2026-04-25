P784M fake cigarettes seized; 10 Chinese nationals arrested in Negros bust

He also disclosed that an active police major allegedly linked to the protection of the illegal operation is now under custody and subject to further investigation.

Initial findings showed that Bacolod City was being used as a storage and consolidation point, while manufacturing activities were allegedly conducted in Bago City. Investigators are looking into reports that the facility may have had the capacity to produce massive volumes of counterfeit cigarettes intended for distribution across Negros and the wider Visayas area.

Remulla said the operation forms part of the Marcos administration’s intensified campaign against illicit trade, which deprives the government of billions in excise tax revenues that should otherwise fund public healthcare and essential social services.

From December 2025 to April 2026 alone, authorities have seized nearly P4 billion worth of illegal cigarettes nationwide, with major operations conducted in the Negros Island Region, Bulacan, Pampanga, Metro Manila, and Cebu.

Authorities are also pursuing reported links to online cigarette sales and illegal online sabong activities in Cebu. In a separate operation, a facility in Cebu City located within a PEZA zone was found to be exporting most of its output to Malaysia.

Officials noted that counterfeit cigarettes are often sold at around P150 per pack, significantly cheaper than legitimate taxed products priced at about P180, creating unfair market competition while exposing consumers to possible health hazards due to unregulated and unsanitary production.

Remulla underscored the importance of local intelligence gathering and close coordination among law enforcement agencies, and warned retailers and distributors that the sale of counterfeit tobacco products carries serious criminal liability.

“This campaign will continue. We will run after those who profit from deception, evade taxes, and endanger public health,” he said.

The suspects, meanwhile, may face charges under the Anti-Agricultural Sabotage Act, along with cases involving falsified identities.