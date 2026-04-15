P150M illegal cigarettes seized, 19 arrested in Bulacan raid

The said illegal activity was monitored along DRT Highway, Brgy. Tarcan at around 6:00 AM, wherein more than 2,000 boxes of cigarettes without the required BIR tax stamps were confiscated, along with six vehicles used in the distribution.

All arrested individuals and seized evidence are now under the custody of RSOG3, while follow-up operations are ongoing to apprehend other individuals involved.

Illegal cigarette proliferation in the Philippines is a critical, growing issue, with the illicit tobacco trade volume projected to reach 11.13 billion sticks by 2025, constituting roughly 26.86% of total consumption.

The illegal trade, previously concentrated in Mindanao, has spread to Luzon, with major manufacturing and storage facilities uncovered in Pampanga and other areas, resulting in billions of pesos in losses and prompting intense government crackdowns.

The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) estimates an annual revenue loss of up to P100 billion due to the illicit tobacco trade.

Illicit cigarette packs are sold for as low as P30 to P40, whereas legitimate, tax-paid brands cost considerably more (approximately P82+), making the former highly attractive to consumers amid high inflation.