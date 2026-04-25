Ode to our modern Filipina

Yet, for many women, the end of a grueling shift is merely the “half-time” show. The second shift begins at the front door of the home, where the stethoscope is traded for a bedtime story and the clinical gaze softens into a mother’s warmth.

To the woman who pursues excellence in such a demanding field while raising a daughter in these complex times: your labor is a masterclass in resilience. It is one thing to serve patients with unwavering commitment; it is another entirely to do so while simultaneously seeking to improve that service through tireless research, further studies, and specialized training.

This pursuit of “more” — more knowledge, better skills, higher standards — isn’t just a professional goal; it is a testament to the belief that our people deserve the very best.

However, the most profound impact of this lifestyle isn’t found in a medical journal or a promotion. It is found in the eyes of a daughter watching from the sidelines.

In today’s context, where digital noise and fleeting values often cloud a young girl’s path, the power of a mother’s example is an anchor. When a daughter sees her mother exhausted but fulfilled, she learns that service is a noble calling. When she sees her mother studying late into the night for a fellowship, she learns that growth is a lifelong journey. When she witnesses the grit required to balance a career in medicine with the tenderness required to be “present,” she isn’t just seeing a parent — she is seeing a blueprint for her own future.

This is the greatest gift a working mother gives: the realization that character is forged in the “and.” You can be a healer and a protector; a leader and a nurturer; an expert and a student.

To my wife, and to all the Filipino women who embody this beautiful, exhausting, and heroic duality: your work ethic is the heartbeat of our community. Your values are the invisible threads holding our families together. In an era that often demands that we choose between our dreams and our duties, you prove every day that with enough heart, we can honor both.

Today, we celebrate not just the milestones of a career, but the quiet, daily victories of a woman who refuses to give anything less than her soul to her patients, her profession, and her family. You are the example our daughters need, and the standard to which we should all aspire.

Happy Birthday, Huppa!