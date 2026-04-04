The world I’m building for you

I’ve written recently about Radical Accountability and the Conscience of the Code. These aren’t just buzzwords for a lecture hall. When I look at the digital landscape we’re navigating — the scams, the misinformation, and the “rigged codes” — I’m not just worried about policy; I’m worried about your safety. I want you to grow up in a world where “truth” isn’t something you have to hunt for in a haystack of AI-generated noise. I want a digital frontier that protects your innocence rather than profits from your attention.

During Women’s Month, I wrote about the Unexpected Heroes — the women who carry the weight of this Republic. Every time I see you stubbornly trying to tie your own shoelaces or asserting your “big girl” opinions, I see that hero in the making. But as a father, I don’t just want you to be “strong” because you have to be; I want to help build a society that is soft enough to value your kindness and fair enough to reward your brilliance without the “double burden” we still see today.

We talk a lot about the Unbreakable Thread of our national spirit. I see that thread every time I hold your hand. It’s the connection between the hard decisions I make at work and the future I want for you. When I demand better from our institutions, it’s because I refuse to let “red tape” be the hurdle that trips you up when it’s your turn to lead. The issues we face — from water security to the ethics of innovation — are the “fire” my generation must walk through now so that your path might be a little cooler and a lot kinder.

Happy 4th Birthday, my baby girl. To all the fathers of daughters reading this: we know that unique mix of terror and hope. We know that our true “legacy” isn’t found in a title or a trophy, but in the quality of the world we will leave behind for them. You are my “Why.” You are the reason I keep writing, keep teaching, and keep pushing for a version of the Philippines that is worthy of your smile.

May the “Monsters” I fight today be nothing more than ghost stories by the time you’re old enough to read this. Until then, I’ll keep building, keep providing, and keep dreaming for us both.

With all my love,

Papa