Comeback Warriors: NLEX snatches come-from-behind win

Robert Bolick played clutch, scoring a gutsy three-pointer over the outstretched arm of Blackwater’s David Murrel with 37.8 seconds remaining for an 84-79 NLEX lead.

Bossing import Daniel Ochefu answered with a quick layup before Blackwater forced the Road Warriors to a 24-second shot clock violation in the other end for a chance to win it or force an extension.

Christian David had an open look in the three-point area but his shot just kissed the front of the rim. The Bossing secured the board but the final buzzer already sounded before Sedrick Barefield could take a shot.

“Everybody will go through this phase in the first game. Everybody’s just getting a feel of the game and still adjusting unless you didn’t change personnel but in our case, we changed in personnel. So, we’re still looking for the right maybe combination or chemistry but the good thing we’re able to overcome Blackater’s good game,” NLEX head coach Jong Uichico said.

Bolick finished with 24 points on 6-of-18 field goal shooting and added seven assists, four steals and three rebounds. Import Cady Lalanne had a double-double of 22 markers and 16 boards while Schonny Winston scored 10 for NLEX.

Blackwater was in control of the first half, picking up heat on their offense early on with Ochefu powering his way inside with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Barefield joined the scoring foray as the Bossing built a 16-point lead while denying NLEX a chance to get a taste of the lead.

Barefield gave Blackwater its biggest cushion at 33-17 off a layup with 7:51 left in the second quarter. The Bossing entered the halftime break with a 41-34 advantage.