Five-Day symphony of taste and trade: National Food Fair 2026

The 2026 Department of Trade and Industry (DTI)–Bagong Pilipinas National Food Fair (NFF) concluded its highly-successful five-day run at the Megatrade Halls of SM Megamall on 12 April, leaving a trail of culinary excellence and entrepreneurial triumph.

Showcasing over 320 micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs from across the Philippines, the event transformed the venue into a vibrant marketplace of regional flavors, featuring everything from artisanal snacks to innovative coconut and Halal-certified products.