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Five-Day symphony of taste and trade: National Food Fair 2026

This year’s National Food Fair edition reaffirmed its status as the country’s premier platform for food innovation.
DTI Assistant Secretary Nylah Bautista, Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. and DTI Secretary Cristina Aldeguer-Roque.
DTI Assistant Secretary Nylah Bautista, Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. and DTI Secretary Cristina Aldeguer-Roque.Photographs courtesy of DTI
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The 2026 Department of Trade and Industry (DTI)–Bagong Pilipinas National Food Fair (NFF) concluded its highly-successful five-day run at the Megatrade Halls of SM Megamall on 12 April, leaving a trail of culinary excellence and entrepreneurial triumph.

Showcasing over 320 micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs from across the Philippines, the event transformed the venue into a vibrant marketplace of regional flavors, featuring everything from artisanal snacks to innovative coconut and Halal-certified products.

DTI Assistant Secretary Nylah Bautista, Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. and DTI Secretary Cristina Aldeguer-Roque.
Fair aims to boost local MSMEs
THE 2026 Department of Trade and Industry-Bagong Pilipinas National Food Fair at the SM Megamall.
THE 2026 Department of Trade and Industry-Bagong Pilipinas National Food Fair at the SM Megamall.

DTI Secretary Ma. Cristina Roque highlighted the fair as a critical engine for growth, noting that these local businesses are the backbone of a resilient economy, with many participants, including former overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) who have successfully transitioned into world-class “food-preneurs.”

The NFF served as a strategic hub for business development, facilitating long-term partnerships through the DTI Business Connect Lounge. Visitors were treated to a sensory feast of cooking demonstrations and interactive product tastings, while exhibitors received vital recognition, such as the DTI MIMAROPA region, which earned the Overall Top Performing Region Award for its outstanding sales.

DTI Assistant Secretary Nylah Bautista, Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. and DTI Secretary Cristina Aldeguer-Roque.
DTI to stage National Food Fair with 320 MSMEs at SM Megamall

This year’s National Food Fair edition reaffirmed its status as the country’s premier platform for food innovation, successfully bridging the gap between local producers and global market opportunities under Bagong Pilipinas.

CONSUL Vanessa Pastor Ledesma, Karen Davila and Consul Junie Peña.
CONSUL Vanessa Pastor Ledesma, Karen Davila and Consul Junie Peña.
JULIE Boschi and Isabella Fernandez.
JULIE Boschi and Isabella Fernandez.
GEORGE Pua
GEORGE Pua
ANDA del Rosario and Paco Magsaysay.
ANDA del Rosario and Paco Magsaysay.
HARVEY Alimusin
HARVEY Alimusin
OLIVER Ortiz, Mia Borromeo, Maritess Pineda and Jigs Adefuin.
OLIVER Ortiz, Mia Borromeo, Maritess Pineda and Jigs Adefuin.
RIZKY Fauziah, Tassya Manuella Sutedja, Trade Attachè Embassy of Indonesia Rahayu Ningsih and Ichi Nuryana Saputri.
RIZKY Fauziah, Tassya Manuella Sutedja, Trade Attachè Embassy of Indonesia Rahayu Ningsih and Ichi Nuryana Saputri.
LIA Gómez, Ama Goduco Collins and Mary Ann Tinio.
LIA Gómez, Ama Goduco Collins and Mary Ann Tinio.
MSMEs
2026 DTI Bagong Pilipinas National Food Fair
National Food Fair (NFF)

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