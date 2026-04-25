Atienza sworn in as PCG Auxiliary Commodore

In his speech, Atienza said he had long been familiar with the Baseco community even before entering politics and had witnessed the Coast Guard assisting residents in the area.

According to Atienza, the city government under Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso considers the protection of Manila’s piers important because of their role in commerce.

He added that the city government is prepared to partner with the Coast Guard in promoting maritime safety, disaster response, environmental protection, and coastal community security.

Atienza also encouraged women to pursue leadership and public service roles.

He said Manila would continue working with national agencies such as the Philippine Coast Guard to strengthen coastal security, maritime commerce, and the protection of vulnerable coastal communities.