PCG strengthens maritime governance with new Coast Guard district

Commodore Jay Tarriela, the PCG spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea, said in a social media post that the milestone received the full support of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Tarriela stressed that the move aligns with the president’s pledge that the nation will not surrender a single inch of its territory.

The activation upgrades the existing unit into a full-fledged major district to be led by a commodore. Tarriela explained that placing a senior officer in command ensures the area is managed by an experienced leader with a strategic understanding of regional operations.

As part of the expansion, the commandant intends to deploy dedicated vessels and aircraft to the district’s operational control.

These assets will handle a broad range of responsibilities, including maritime security, search and rescue operations, and environmental protection.

The transition to a major command also triggers significant infrastructure development. Plans include upgrading current installations and constructing additional buildings on other occupied maritime features within the Kalayaan Island Group.

To support these expanded operations, the district will receive increased funding and logistical resources.