PCG strengthens maritime governance with new Coast Guard district

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) on Thursday officially activated a new district in the Kalayaan Island Group, a move officials say reinforces the government’s commitment to protecting its territory in the West Philippine Sea.
The activation of Coast Guard District Kalayaan Island Group was held as the country commemorated National Heroes Day. PCG Commandant Adm. Ronnie Gil Gavan led the ceremony on Pag-asa Island, joined by acting Transportation Secretary Giovanni Lopez and Senator Erwin Tulfo.
Commodore Jay Tarriela, the PCG spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea, said in a social media post that the milestone received the full support of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.
Tarriela stressed that the move aligns with the president’s pledge that the nation will not surrender a single inch of its territory.
The activation upgrades the existing unit into a full-fledged major district to be led by a commodore. Tarriela explained that placing a senior officer in command ensures the area is managed by an experienced leader with a strategic understanding of regional operations.
As part of the expansion, the commandant intends to deploy dedicated vessels and aircraft to the district’s operational control.
These assets will handle a broad range of responsibilities, including maritime security, search and rescue operations, and environmental protection.
The transition to a major command also triggers significant infrastructure development. Plans include upgrading current installations and constructing additional buildings on other occupied maritime features within the Kalayaan Island Group.
To support these expanded operations, the district will receive increased funding and logistical resources.
Beyond maritime security, the new district will deploy technical personnel to provide essential services to the local community. Tarriela cited that PCG personnel will assist the Department of Education as teachers and support the Department of Health by providing doctors, nurses, and dentists.
The district even plans to offer chaplains to meet the community’s spiritual needs.
Tarriela said the initiative aligns with the commandant’s “iCare” program, which focuses on community assistance, transparency, and law enforcement and stressed that the milestone strengthens both maritime governance and the coast guard’s role in nation-building within the region.