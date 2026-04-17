Tiny escapes, endless summer: Inside Laiya’s most intimate beach retreats

It all begins in the cocoon at Laiya, Batangas.

Tucked within the landscape like little sanctuaries, the cocoon capsules offer an escape that feels both minimalist and indulgent.

The capsules’ size — just six square meters — seems almost unreal at first. But, the world opens up in a different way once you step inside. Every room is anchored by a queen-sized bed ideal for long, leisurely rest. After a swim, you melt into it, your skin still tasting faintly of salt and your hair still damp.

Everything has a subtle intimacy to it. The cocoon, which can accommodate two to three people at most, encourages closeness — whether through quiet conversations before bed, listening to music together, or simply lounging side by side. In a place where real connection takes place offline, even high-speed WiFi feels unnecessary, almost insignificant.