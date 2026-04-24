VinFast signs 14 e-scooter dealers

The company is also preparing battery-swapping infrastructure in the country. VinFast said it plans to work with infrastructure partners to deploy around 30,000 battery-swapping stations nationwide.

The Philippines remains one of Southeast Asia’s largest motorcycle markets, with motorcycles serving as daily transport for many commuters and delivery riders.

Rising fuel prices and growing interest in lower operating costs have pushed more attention toward electric two-wheelers in recent years.

Vo Thi Cam Tu, managing director of VinFast E-Scooters Overseas Market, said the partnerships would help the company establish a distribution and service network early as it expands its presence in the country.