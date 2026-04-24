VinFast signs 14 e-scooter dealers

VinFast has signed agreements with 14 motorcycle and e-scooter dealers in the Philippines as the Vietnamese electric vehicle company prepares for its local e-scooter launch in June.
The partnerships cover distributors with existing networks across Metro Manila, Metro Cebu, Metro Davao, Cavite, Laguna, Rizal, Batangas and Bulacan.
Among the companies included in the agreements are Wheeltek Motor Sales Corporation, Gentrade International Phils. Inc. (Transcycle), Superbikes Corporation, Motoxpress Sales Corporation, FMN Industrial Corp., Eduhome Enterprise, Inc., Keymotors Incorporated, Motorpro by Abenson Ventures Inc. and Aserco, Moto Atelier Inc., Ciclo Suerte, HG Motorzone, HGC Main Marketing (Motorboy), BLC Cycle Parts Supply, and Auto Ten Trade & Services Corp.
The initial lineup will include swappable-battery e-scooters such as the Evo, Feliz II and Viper models. VinFast said future models may also be adjusted for Philippine road conditions and local riding habits.
The company is also preparing battery-swapping infrastructure in the country. VinFast said it plans to work with infrastructure partners to deploy around 30,000 battery-swapping stations nationwide.
The Philippines remains one of Southeast Asia’s largest motorcycle markets, with motorcycles serving as daily transport for many commuters and delivery riders.
Rising fuel prices and growing interest in lower operating costs have pushed more attention toward electric two-wheelers in recent years.
Vo Thi Cam Tu, managing director of VinFast E-Scooters Overseas Market, said the partnerships would help the company establish a distribution and service network early as it expands its presence in the country.