VinFast offers gas-to-EV swap deal

Vingroup will introduce a “Trade Gas for Electric” program in the Philippines, along with Vietnam, India, and Indonesia, as fuel prices remain unstable.
The program gives added incentives to motorists who switch from gasoline vehicles to electric models from VinFast. Buyers may get a 3 percent discount on electric cars and 5 percent on electric scooters. These discounts come on top of existing offers in each market.
The rollout covers all four countries at the same time. The company has not set a fixed end date. It said the program may continue depending on fuel price trends and global developments.
Vingroup’s mobility arm, GSM Green and Smart Mobility Joint Stock Company, is preparing related offers within its transport services. Electric ride-hailing platforms such as Xanh SM in Vietnam and Green SM in Indonesia will offer a 10 percent fare reduction.
The group said the combined offers are meant to ease transport costs while fuel prices remain high. It also seeks wider use of electric mobility in daily travel.
“The special ‘Trade Gas for Electric’ program launching across four key markets this March reflects VinFast’s timely response to geopolitical volatility affecting socio-economic conditions in many countries. As one of the pioneering manufacturers leading the global electric vehicle revolution, VinFast, together with companies within Vingroup’s green ecosystem, aims to help reduce the impact of fuel prices on people’s daily lives while also lowering environmental pollution through smarter, more sustainable, and more cost-efficient mobility solutions,” Duong Thi Thu Trang, deputy CEO of Global Sales at VinFast, said.
The company said the program will run alongside other incentives already offered in each country. It expects the added discounts to help speed up the shift to electric vehicles. The move also targets lower fuel dependence and more stable transport expenses for users.
Vingroup owns VinFast and continues its expansion across Asia and other regions. The group has been developing electric vehicles that include SUVs, scooters and buses.
VinFast continues to expand its dealership network and production capacity as it enters new markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia.