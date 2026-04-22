NUNS stays hot, rips LPU

The Lady Bullpups had it easy in the opening frame but struggled to shake off LPU early in the second set. Protecting a slim 9-8 lead, NUNS uncorked a 13-4 barrage to open a 22-12 gap and zap the fight out of its opponent.

Aleah Alipan scored seven to pace LPU.

Meanwhile, St. John’s Institute (SJI) banked on its vaunted attacking force to submit University of the Philippines Integrated School, 25-17, 25-11, for a 2-0 slate on top of Pool C.

Eileen Yanson and Caera Celis scored eight points each and combined for 14 of SJI’s 26 attack points. St. John’s also took advantage of the Junior Fighting Maroons’ 18 errors in a quick 50-minute workout.

Season 2 champion Adamson University soared to a strong start after dominating Emilio Aguinaldo College, 25-16, 25-9, to join University of Santo Tomas at the top of Pool D of country’s biggest grassroots volleyball league, backed by Shakey’s Pizza Parlor, Peri-Peri Charcoal Chicken, Potato Corner and R and B Milk Tea.

Ellaine Gonzalvo punched in 12 of her game-high 13 points on kills while Janna Dizon and Kristal Martin added seven markers each for the Lady Baby Falcons, who finished off the Lady Brigadiers in just 43 minutes.

In Division 2 action, defending champion Domuschola International School grabbed its second straight win in Pool E in a reverse sweep of San Beda University, 16-25, 25-19, 15-13, behind the 15-point explosion of reigning Most Valuable Player Naihma Banal.

MGC-New Life Academy Christian Academy notched its first win in two starts in Pool E at the expense of listless The Beacon Academy, 25-12, 25-18.

Assumption Antipolo beat CCF-The Life Academy, 25-10, 20-25, 15-6, for a 2-0 record on top of Pool G while St. Jude Parish School debuted with a 25-15, 25-7, drubbing of listless PACE Academy.

University of Batangas High School led Pool H with a 2-0 record after outlasting Bacolod Tay Tung-B, 21-25, 25-19, 15-12, while Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu rebounded from an opening day loss with a 25-15, 25-21, win over debuting St. John’s Institute-B in Pool H.