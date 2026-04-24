SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
HEALTH

St. Luke’s spotlights next-gen cancer care

Dr. Eduardo Erasto Ongkeko, Head of the St. Luke’s-Global City Department of Nuclear Medicine and Theranostics, takes medical students and other specialists on a tour of St. Luke’s-Global City’s nuclear medicine and theranostics facilities.
Dr. Eduardo Erasto Ongkeko, Head of the St. Luke’s-Global City Department of Nuclear Medicine and Theranostics, takes medical students and other specialists on a tour of St. Luke’s-Global City’s nuclear medicine and theranostics facilities.
Published on

St. Luke’s Medical Center, in partnership with the International Centers for Precision Oncology Foundation, hosted “Theranostics Day” in Manila, highlighting advances in precision cancer care and positioning the event as a global model for future programs. 

Dr. Eduardo Erasto Ongkeko, Head of the St. Luke’s-Global City Department of Nuclear Medicine and Theranostics, takes medical students and other specialists on a tour of St. Luke’s-Global City’s nuclear medicine and theranostics facilities.
A new frontier for eye surgery in the Philippines

The initiative spotlighted theranostics, a personalized approach that combines diagnostic imaging and targeted treatment, allowing doctors to tailor care at the molecular level. Specialists emphasized its role in moving beyond one-size-fits-all treatment, with patients and experts sharing how the approach improves outcomes through multidisciplinary care. 

Dr. Eduardo Erasto Ongkeko, Head of the St. Luke’s-Global City Department of Nuclear Medicine and Theranostics, takes medical students and other specialists on a tour of St. Luke’s-Global City’s nuclear medicine and theranostics facilities.
New tech at St. Luke’s QC aims to improve safety in spine operations

Speakers also pushed for wider access to advanced therapies, calling for stronger awareness, policy support and affordability measures, as St. Luke’s continues to lead the field locally as the country’s only recognized center of excellence for theranostics. 

St. Luke's Medical Center

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph