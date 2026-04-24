St. Luke’s spotlights next-gen cancer care

St. Luke’s Medical Center, in partnership with the International Centers for Precision Oncology Foundation, hosted “Theranostics Day” in Manila, highlighting advances in precision cancer care and positioning the event as a global model for future programs.
The initiative spotlighted theranostics, a personalized approach that combines diagnostic imaging and targeted treatment, allowing doctors to tailor care at the molecular level. Specialists emphasized its role in moving beyond one-size-fits-all treatment, with patients and experts sharing how the approach improves outcomes through multidisciplinary care.
Speakers also pushed for wider access to advanced therapies, calling for stronger awareness, policy support and affordability measures, as St. Luke’s continues to lead the field locally as the country’s only recognized center of excellence for theranostics.