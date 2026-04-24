Sports, life lessons, and Filipinas’ rise

In my early years, I dedicated a lot of my time to softball and was fortunate enough to be part of a team that won the championship at the Palarong Pambansa — still one of the proudest moments of my youth. I was also bouncing around courts, playing basketball, tennis and badminton.

And for a brief period, I even attempted to figure out if I had a knack for swimming. It turns out, however, that swimming requires a level of coordination and enthusiasm that I would simply much rather reserve for land-based activities.

I started my career working in marketing, mainly for fast-moving consumer goods. But today, I work in the golf industry, which means golf never fizzled away from my life; it somehow found a way to become both my passion and my profession.

I still play other sports on a regular basis, usually casual tennis or padel games with close friends, wherein the laughter and post-game meals matter more than the score. Okay… Maybe sometimes, the scores mattered, too. If you’ve ever played a “friendly” match that suddenly started a development of back-and-forth trash talk for no logical reason, you already understand how this works.

Through these years immersed in sports, I discovered something profound. Sports taught me far more than competition — it taught me how to navigate life.

Looking back, sports were where I first learned how to speak up — especially when I was the only girl at the summer basketball camp I attended. It was through sports that I realized confidence isn’t something you magically wake up with one morning. It’s something you build slowly: through awkward first attempts, badly missed shots, bruised knees and scrapes, tough practices, and above all, the quiet decision to try again.

Our experiences through sport teach us how to lose without falling apart, how to win without losing humility, and how to keep showing up even when we feel unprepared. Sports also taught practical life skills — like efficient gym bag packing and tournament meals from whatever’s available in remote locations, and how to function on very little sleep before an early morning tee time. Going off on a tangent, for some women, sports opened doors that were not visible to a layman’s eyes.

Opportunities like international competitions, scholarships, pro careers, and leadership roles — or quieter wins: lifelong friendships, workplace courage, athletic discipline beyond sport, and discovering strength’s many forms.

Today, women in sports are no longer just participants — we’re coaches, executives, entrepreneurs, and decision-makers shaping sport’s future.

Yet many conversations still focus only on results like scores, rankings, and podium finishes, and rarely on the journeys behind them or the broader ecosystem that sustains the industry. That gap in the conversation is precisely what I hope to explore through this column.

My mission is to turn over a new stone with every piece I write, because frankly, we still hear very little about the realities female athletes navigate along the way. These include adjusting to various biological phenomena, balancing studies with training, the sacrifices parents make to support their daughters, and the quiet challenges that happen far from the spotlight.