These top-tier athletes have been dubbed the “Magnificent Seven,” not just for their collective star power but for the pride and glory they brought the country at the peak of their athletic careers.

For Filipino athletes, the lessons etched in the careers of these legends are more relevant now than ever.

Take Fernandez and the late Pacheco, for instance. They both represent a time when our basketball and football dominance was organic. They didn’t need foreign training or international coaches to dominate the world stage. They were products of a local system that valued high IQ and a blue-collar work ethic.

With Fernandez and Pacheco getting their lofty spots in the totem pole of Philippine sports, the lesson for the young players today is clear: with hard work, grit and dedication, you can also excel even if you don’t leave your country.

In the individual arena, the grit of Velasco and Del Prado speaks to the value of local ingenuity.

Velasco’s silver medal in the 1996 Atlanta Olympics and Del Prado’s record-breaking runs in the 400-meter were achieved with the support of local coaches and the “Gintong Alay” philosophy — a system that focused on maximizing the inherent strengths of the Filipino physique.

They didn’t wait for a foreign academy to validate their talent; they used what they had to beat the world’s best.

On the same note, Lucero-Lhuillier and Mamiit exemplify the power of versatility and mental toughness. Lucero-Lhuillier’s transition from gymnastics to taekwondo for which she won an Olympic bronze medal, and Mamiit’s climb in the Association of Tennis Professionals rankings until he won six gold medals in the Southeast Asian Games, show that a Filipino athlete’s greatest asset is his ability to adapt to any situation.

Finally, Dumapong-Ancheta, our first Paralympics medalist, remains the gold standard for the “no excuses” mentality. Her journey from the grassroots to the 2000 Sydney Paralympics podium was an arduous climb that required a level of internal fire that no imported training camp can provide.

Today, Philippine sports is at a crossroads. We have become too reliant on the naturalization quick-fix and the hiring of foreign coaches who often fail to understand the cultural nuances of the Filipino athlete.

Sure, these foreign coaches bring technology and a different understanding of the game. But instead of showering them with perks and bonuses, why don’t we invest in our local coaches and allow them to gain the knowledge and exposure that they can use in discovering and developing the Magnificent Seven of the future?

The Hall of Fame is not a museum of a bygone era; it is a blueprint. Save for Mamiit, who earned his tennis chops in California before dancing to the tune of Pinoy Ako during the 2005 SEA Games in Manila, these sports icons prove that we have what it takes to produce world champions using our own resources, our own coaches and our own local grind. Simply put, we must stop outsourcing our dreams.

The stories of Fernandez, Velasco, and their peers should inspire other athletes to realize that the road to glory doesn’t always start with a plane ticket to a foreign academy. Most of the time, it starts with the same fire that burned in their local barangays — a fire that was and should always be, undeniably Filipino.

If we want to produce more Magnificent Sevens in the future, we must stop over-relying on saviors from abroad and start boosting our grassroots sports to develop the champions we already have at home.