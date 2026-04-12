The Joy of running

Speaking from experience

Tabal’s experiences build a system she wishes she once had, now carefully building for others. The beginning was simple, almost accidental, yet it carried the promise of something greater.

“I was 12 years old when I started running. I joined a school sprint competition in a mountain barangay in Cebu. My teacher saw my potential because I had a natural lead over my teammates,” said Tabal, one of the prized athletes of the Philippine Track and Fiend Athletics Association at the height of her career.

“I represented my school and competed in inter-school events, then progressed to city and regional competitions like CVIRAA (Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association), Batang Pinoy, and eventually Palarong Pambansa.”

‘We just need to balance everything. We get a deeper sense of strength as women and as mothers. At the same time, let’s not forget ourselves.’

Sacrifice came early, long before the medals and recognition.

“In college, I returned to running as a varsity scholar at Southwestern University. I balanced academics and sports, eventually graduating with a degree in Management Accounting and a Master’s in Public Administration.”

“I shifted to long-distance running during my final year in college. I joined fun runs — 3K, 5K — and even collapsed in my first 10K. That made me question my direction. As a 4-foot-11 athlete, I realized sprinting might not be my best path, so I transitioned to endurance running.”

It was a decision that propelled her career in the long run.

Tabal went on to grab two silver medals in the 2015 and 2019 Southeast Asian (SEA) Games, respectively, in women’s marathon as she proved she can compete with the best athletes in the region. Then, she ruled the biennial meet that Kuala Lumpur hosted in 2017, formally coronizing her as the queen of Southeast Asian marathon.

But her greatest achievement was when she posted two hours and 43:29 minutes in the Scotiabank Ottawa Marathon in 2016, paving the way for her to become the first ever Filipino to see action in the Rio de Janeiro Olympics.