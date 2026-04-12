The Joy of running

Mary Joy Tabal might have been retired from competitive action, she has yet to reach the end of her road. In fact, it has only changed direction, bending now toward service, motherhood and a deeper purpose that runs beyond the finish line.
“I’m a bit nervous sometimes. As a public servant, or the officer-in-charge in sports development in Mandaue City Sports Office, those are my daily activities. Full-time work, at the same time a full-time mom,” the 36-year-old Olympian said in a recent episode of “Off the Court,” the weekly sports show of DAILY TRIBUNE, from her home base in Cebu.
“I’m going on my third year here in Mandaue. It was a bit challenging at first, and then as we go along, we’re adjusting.”
From chasing medals to shaping futures, Tabal’s transition reflects a quiet evolution — one that mirrors the endurance she once displayed on the marathon course.
Now, she is no longer measured by split times and podium finishes, but by programs built, communities engaged, and lives inspired.
“I’m very grateful that I get to work here in Mandaue. That time when I was appointed, my daughter Athena was around eight or nine months old,” Tabal said. “I really need to give Athena parent time, so I don’t want to be an absent mom. I bring her to the office, and in most of my activities, she’s there.”
There is no finish line in this chapter — only a constant balancing act.
Speaking from experience
Tabal’s experiences build a system she wishes she once had, now carefully building for others. The beginning was simple, almost accidental, yet it carried the promise of something greater.
“I was 12 years old when I started running. I joined a school sprint competition in a mountain barangay in Cebu. My teacher saw my potential because I had a natural lead over my teammates,” said Tabal, one of the prized athletes of the Philippine Track and Fiend Athletics Association at the height of her career.
“I represented my school and competed in inter-school events, then progressed to city and regional competitions like CVIRAA (Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association), Batang Pinoy, and eventually Palarong Pambansa.”
‘We just need to balance everything. We get a deeper sense of strength as women and as mothers. At the same time, let’s not forget ourselves.’
Sacrifice came early, long before the medals and recognition.
“In college, I returned to running as a varsity scholar at Southwestern University. I balanced academics and sports, eventually graduating with a degree in Management Accounting and a Master’s in Public Administration.”
“I shifted to long-distance running during my final year in college. I joined fun runs — 3K, 5K — and even collapsed in my first 10K. That made me question my direction. As a 4-foot-11 athlete, I realized sprinting might not be my best path, so I transitioned to endurance running.”
It was a decision that propelled her career in the long run.
Tabal went on to grab two silver medals in the 2015 and 2019 Southeast Asian (SEA) Games, respectively, in women’s marathon as she proved she can compete with the best athletes in the region. Then, she ruled the biennial meet that Kuala Lumpur hosted in 2017, formally coronizing her as the queen of Southeast Asian marathon.
But her greatest achievement was when she posted two hours and 43:29 minutes in the Scotiabank Ottawa Marathon in 2016, paving the way for her to become the first ever Filipino to see action in the Rio de Janeiro Olympics.
Service
Between meetings and motherhood, planning and parenting, Tabal has embraced a new kind of race, one that demands both patience and resilience.
Aside from leading the Mandaue City Sports Office, she also made sure her work won’t interfere with her role as a mother to her daughter, Athena.
“Now that she’s three years old, I’m able to go back and forth with running. Some of the runs I’m invited to, aside from sharing my experience as an Olympian, I also get to inspire a new generation,” Tabal said.
“Before, I inspired by younger athletes — now it’s the other way around. I don’t want women to settle for being just a full-time mom. We can still do what we want because we’re superwomen.”
“We just need to balance everything. We get a deeper sense of strength as women and as mothers. At the same time, let’s not forget ourselves.”
Her voice carries the same conviction that once pushed her through grueling kilometers. Only now, the message extends beyond competition — it is about identity, empowerment, and rediscovery as she uses her experience as an athlete in her new role.
“Since June 2023, I had about six months to adjust. It was my first time working in an LGU (local government unit),” Tabal said.
“As a former national athlete, you really experience the hardships firsthand. There’s a process for everything. As much as I want to implement programs, you need strong partnerships with the city and administration. You have to present something that will greatly benefit the program.”
The learning curve was steep, but Tabal leaned on the discipline that defined her athletic career. In governance, like in sports, nothing comes easy without preparation and persistence.
Her message stretches far beyond the track.
“I encourage everyone to support our programs in Mandaue City. We have the upcoming Unity Cup, an inter-barangay tournament. Hopefully, we can discover young athletes who can represent Mandaue in national and international competitions.”
Tabal may have left the Olympic stage, but she continues to run — this time alongside a community, carrying not just her own dreams, but those of an entire generation waiting for their chance to begin.