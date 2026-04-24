Scary electric bills

That conversation came rushing back as I read through the nuclear energy pitch from Alpas Pinas and Pangasinan Rep. Mark Cojuangco. For the first time since my anti-nuke UP days in the early ‘80s, I found myself nodding.

The hard truth the summary lays out is that the Philippines runs on 75-precent fossil fuels — coal, gas, oil. The whole world is at 87 percent.

That’s why our electricity rates are among the highest in Southeast Asia. We aren’t just unlucky. We’re basically held hostage by global fuel prices. Every time a ship carrying coal gets delayed somewhere in the Pacific, or oil prices spike because of something happening halfway around the world in the Middle East, our bills go up. Electricity consumers don’t need to hear about geopolitics. They just need their monthly bill to stop sending electric shocks to their wallet.

So when nuclear advocates say that energy source is “clean, reliable, and available 24/7,” I actually pay attention now. Because the alternative we keep hearing about — solar and wind — sounds wonderful on paper. But the summary points out an inconvenient truth that solar proponents rarely mention: solar only works when the sun is out. Wind only when the wind blows. At night or on a calm day, you’re still burning coal or gas as backup.

As Cojuangco himself once put it, without expensive batteries, solar panels don’t generate power at night. And batteries? Costly enough to make your eyes water.

Then came the part that truly blew my mind — the logistics. A single coal-fired power plant requires 50 Panama ships hauling coal nonstop to keep it running. Fifty massive vessels. Meanwhile, the nuclear fuel needed to run a plant for 18 months fits in ONE jeep. The cost comparison is just as wild: importing coal for a plant costs around $600 million. Nuclear fuel for the same period is around $20 million. That’s not a small difference. That’s the difference between a Filipino family eating fish for dinner or just rice and salt.