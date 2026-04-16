Nuclear touted as safest power option for Philippines

Certeza challenged common anxieties surrounding nuclear accidents, pointing to global data to contextualize the risks.

"The World Health Organization released a definitive report on Chernobyl, which was the worst nuclear incident, less than 50 people died," she said.

While the U.N. Scientific Committee on the Effects of Atomic Radiation confirms 45 direct deaths linked to the 1986 disaster, experts continue to debate the long-term mortality rate from radiation exposure.

Emphasizing the technology's track record, "Science and facts say nuclear is one of the safest fuel source." Certeza added.

In stark contrast, Certeza highlighted the severe, yet often ignored, daily health impacts of the country's current energy mix.

"Coal is the most dangerous of them," she argued. "According to WHO, around 2 million people per year die because of coal pollution. We just don't feel it because we can't see it."

Cojuangco, who spearheaded the House bill that established the country's independent nuclear regulatory body, echoed this sentiment. He challenged critics to apply the same intense scrutiny to existing fossil fuel plants.

"The safest way to generate electricity is through nuclear," Cojuangco stated. "What this means is that if you do not choose nuclear, you agree that more people will get hurt, get sick, and die early,"

Addressing the highly contentious issue of radioactive byproducts, Certeza dismissed popular culture depictions of environmental ruin. "Nuclear waste is actually spent fuel," she explained. Once the fuel is placed in dry casks and slated for deep isolation, she asserted, "It's a problem solved."

The advocates also pointed out that countries that historically suffered prominent nuclear incidents continue to rely heavily on the technology today.

"In Japan, when a tsunami struck due to the great earthquake [of 2011], they closed all of their power plants and re-opened them in 2022," Certeza noted, adding that neighboring SEA countries are also rapidly expanding their reactors while the mothballed Bataan Nuclear Power Plant remains "frozen in time."

However, independent geologists and environmental groups continue to strongly oppose reviving the Bataan plant, citing the potentially active Mount Natib and the presence of the Lubao Fault.

To institutionalize safety protocols, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signed the Philippine National Nuclear Energy Safety Act in September 2025, creating the Philippine Atomic Energy Regulatory Authority (PhilATOM). This independent, quasi-judicial agency will wield exclusive jurisdiction over nuclear regulation to ensure adherence to international guidelines.

With this regulator codified into law, Cojuangco urged the public and the media to update their perspectives: "Think about your decades-old narrative. It's already obsolete, faded."