Cojuangco, advocates push nuclear to slash Philippine electricity costs

To run a 1,000-megawatt plant, the country must import about 50 ships of coal annually at a cost of roughly $400 million, Cojuangco explained. He noted that the required nuclear fuel can fit in a single jeepney and last up to 24 months inside the reactor. "It won't be stuck floating on the West Philippine Sea that could be targeted by enemies," he said in Filipino.

This massive reduction in fuel costs translates directly to cheaper electricity for consumers, the advocates argued. Certeza noted that while neighboring countries like Malaysia and Vietnam enjoy highly subsidized, single-digit electricity prices, the Philippines suffers from some of the highest rates in the region.

Cojuangco has previously campaigned in prospective host communities like Labrador, Pangasinan, stating that a local nuclear facility could bring electricity rates down to just ₱5 per kilowatt-hour.



Addressing historical fears, both speakers fiercely defended the technology's safety record. Certeza dismissed concerns over radioactive byproducts, stating that spent fuel is securely contained in dry casks and deep isolation. "It's a problem solved," she claimed. She further argued that coal pollution is far more lethal, noting that "science and facts say nuclear is one of the safest fuel sources."

Cojuangco echoed this sentiment, urging the media and the public to drop obsolete anti-nuclear narratives. "The safest way to generate electricity is through nuclear," he said, warning that opposing it means accepting the continuous health damage and deaths caused by existing coal pollution.

With the government officially targeting the integration of 1,200 megawatts of nuclear capacity into the national grid by 2032, Alpas Pinas is urging immediate public support and government action, including a serious look at reviving the mothballed Bataan Nuclear Power Plant to beat the deadline.

"This is a cure for poverty," Cojuangco concluded, pitching the technology as a catalyst for national industrialization. "This is how we can encourage investors to build their various businesses," as he explained that investors often flock to other nuclear-powered neighbors in Southeast Asia due to the low cost of power.