PNP: Fewer violators show shift to compliance

The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Tuesday said a drop in ordinance violators under the Safer Cities Initiative signals improving public compliance rather than just stricter enforcement.

PNP chief Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the decline to about 7,000 violators reflects stronger community cooperation and consistent policing. “The numbers don't lie. Malaking bahagi nito ay ang kooperasyon ng publiko. When people see that we are fair and consistent, they follow the rules. It’s a transition from fear of arrest to a culture of compliance. We want to see these numbers drop even further as the community takes ownership of their safety,” he said.