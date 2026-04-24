Roque files CA petition vs alleged RTC abuse of discretion

Former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque filed a petition before the Court of Appeals (CA) seeking a temporary restraining order (TRO) to halt the execution of the Pasig City Regional Trial Court ruling that cancelled his passport and declared him a “fugitive from justice.”
"The cancellation of my passport and the label of ‘fugitive’ were imposed without legal basis and in violation of my fundamental rights,” Roque said.
In a petition for certiorari, Roque said the regional trial court (RTC) had gravely abused its discretion in issuing its November 2025 and February 2026 resolutions ordering the scratching of his passport.
The former spokesperson, who is currently seeking asylum, also asserted that he cannot be considered a fugitive from justice because he left the Philippines in September 2024 before any criminal complaint or case was filed against him.
Roque also said the RTC introduced a “new and unsupported” concept of “constructive fleeing,” asserting that a person can only be declared a fugitive if they flee after being charged in court.
“It also violates the legal principle that ambiguities in criminal law must be resolved in favor of the accused,” Roque added.
On 15 May 2025, a court in Angeles City issued a warrant of arrest against Roque and some others for human trafficking, in relation to his alleged involvement in the operation of a Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO) hub in Pampanga, which was searched by authorities.
Additionally, a group of farmers from Bataan filed complaints against Roque and several others before the National Bureau of Investigation for alleged land grabbing on 23 March 2026. Roque has denied the allegations.