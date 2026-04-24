Roque files CA petition vs alleged RTC abuse of discretion

Roque also said the RTC introduced a “new and unsupported” concept of “constructive fleeing,” asserting that a person can only be declared a fugitive if they flee after being charged in court.

“It also violates the legal principle that ambiguities in criminal law must be resolved in favor of the accused,” Roque added.

On 15 May 2025, a court in Angeles City issued a warrant of arrest against Roque and some others for human trafficking, in relation to his alleged involvement in the operation of a Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO) hub in Pampanga, which was searched by authorities.

Additionally, a group of farmers from Bataan filed complaints against Roque and several others before the National Bureau of Investigation for alleged land grabbing on 23 March 2026. Roque has denied the allegations.