Roque’s petition against Quad Committee junked

It added that congressional power to cite individuals in contempt ends once a legislative inquiry concludes, either through the submission of a final report or adjournment.

The QuadCom — composed of panels on dangerous drugs, public order and safety, human rights and public accounts — launched its inquiry in 2024 to investigate alleged illegal activities linked to POGOs.

Roque was invited as a resource person but initially failed to attend the first hearing, citing a scheduling misunderstanding.

He later appeared in a subsequent hearing, where lawmakers questioned him over alleged ties to POGO operations and directed him to submit documents and attend further proceedings.

Instead of complying, Roque filed a motion to quash the subpoena, arguing that producing the requested documents would violate his rights to privacy and protection against self-incrimination.

The Quad Committee denied the motion, issued a show-cause order, and later cited him in contempt, ordering his arrest through the House Sergeant-at-Arms after repeated absences.

Roque elevated the matter to the SC, seeking relief, including a writ of amparo, claiming the congressional orders threatened his rights to life, liberty and security.

The SC had earlier denied his plea for a writ of amparo in October 2024, clarifying that the remedy applies only to cases involving extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, or similar grave threats — not to congressional contempt or detention orders.

While the petition was pending, the Quad Committee lifted its contempt order on 9 June 2025 and submitted its final report the following day, which included a proposed measure banning POGOs. Congress adjourned a day later.

Roque said he respects the ruling but expressed concern that key constitutional issues were left unresolved.

He argued that his case falls under exceptions involving issues of “transcendental importance” and those “capable of repetition yet evading judicial review,” warning that similar situations could recur without timely court intervention.