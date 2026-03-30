SC junks Roque petition vs House Quad Committee over POGO probe

He later appeared in a subsequent hearing, where lawmakers questioned him over alleged ties to POGO operations and directed him to submit documents and attend further proceedings.

Instead of complying, Roque filed a motion to quash the subpoena, arguing that producing the requested documents would violate his rights to privacy and protection against self-incrimination.

The Quad Committee denied the motion and issued a show cause order, later escalating the matter by citing him in contempt and ordering his arrest through the House Sergeant-at-Arms after repeated absences.

Roque then elevated the matter to the SC, seeking relief that included a writ of amparo, claiming the congressional orders threatened his rights to life, liberty, and security.

However, the SC had earlier denied his plea for a writ of amparo in October 2024, clarifying that the remedy applies only to cases involving extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, or similar grave threats—and not to congressional contempt or detention orders.

While the petition was pending, the Quad Committee lifted its contempt order against Roque on June 9, 2025, and submitted its final report the following day, which included a proposed measure banning POGOs. Congress adjourned a day later.

The SC emphasized that a case becomes moot when a ruling would no longer have any practical legal effect.

It also underscored that Congress’ power to cite individuals in contempt ends once a legislative inquiry concludes, either through the submission of a final report or adjournment.

With both conditions met, the tribunal ruled that any existing contempt order had already ceased to have force, leaving no basis for judicial intervention.

The SC ruled “it could no longer grant any effective relief,” affirming the dismissal of Roque’s petition.