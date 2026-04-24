Riders seek permanent rules as MC taxi bill gains urgency

Motorcycle taxi riders are urging Congress to fast-track legislation that would formalize the industry as absence of permanent rules continues to put livelihoods at risk despite temporary government support.
Motorcycle Taxi Community Philippines Chairman Romeo Maglunsod on Friday called to establish a clear regulatory framework for motorcycle taxis.
While he welcomed the government’s financial aid, he said an established law would help stabilize earnings, define platform relationships, and sustain services relied on by commuters.
“We are grateful for the assistance extended by the government to riders during the fuel crisis. For many riders, almost half of their daily income is already spent on fuel, and the P5,000 assistance is a big help,” Maglunsod said.
He emphasized, however, that subsidies are not a long-term solution and that structural reforms are needed to ensure stable income and job security.
“Any action from Congress must ensure the protection of the livelihoods of thousands of riders who work every day to provide for their families.”
The group said the motorcycle taxi bill should be considered urgent to clearly define their status as gig workers, while allowing them to remain independent in choose platforms and manage their own schedules.
“What riders want is to remain the boss of their own livelihood. This means having the freedom to choose which platform to be active in, the ability to benefit from programs offered by different platforms, and the flexibility to strategize our own online hours,” he said.
The group is also pushing for a franchise model that grants accreditation directly to individual riders instead of platforms. This setup, they said, would give riders greater control over their operations while positioning platforms as service providers that connect them to passengers.