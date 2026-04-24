Riders seek permanent rules as MC taxi bill gains urgency

He emphasized, however, that subsidies are not a long-term solution and that structural reforms are needed to ensure stable income and job security.

“Any action from Congress must ensure the protection of the livelihoods of thousands of riders who work every day to provide for their families.”

The group said the motorcycle taxi bill should be considered urgent to clearly define their status as gig workers, while allowing them to remain independent in choose platforms and manage their own schedules.

“What riders want is to remain the boss of their own livelihood. This means having the freedom to choose which platform to be active in, the ability to benefit from programs offered by different platforms, and the flexibility to strategize our own online hours,” he said.

The group is also pushing for a franchise model that grants accreditation directly to individual riders instead of platforms. This setup, they said, would give riders greater control over their operations while positioning platforms as service providers that connect them to passengers.