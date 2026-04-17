Ex-LTFRB chief: Motorcycle taxis don’t need new law

Former Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board chairman Atty. Winston Ginez said motorcycle taxis do not require new legislation, noting that their operations do not necessarily violate existing policies.
In a radio interview Friday, Ginez said while motorcycle taxis remain in a pilot or evolving regulatory stage, stronger coordination, transparency, and data sharing between transport network companies and regulators are needed amid rising demand.
He cited a Department of Transportation order that outlines the policy framework for motorcycle taxi operations, adding that the sector is now awaiting a memorandum circular from the LTFRB to formalize implementation.
Ginez said the order functions as an accreditation mechanism, suggesting that a new law may not be needed to legitimize operations. He also stressed the need to update policies to reflect the sector’s growth, adding that clearer rules would address gaps affecting drivers and operators.